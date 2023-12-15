The Perfect Diet For A Bride/Groom-To-Be Includes The Following Foods

Are you getting married soon? Do these things to look your best! (Photo: Freepik)

Avoid eating junk food as much as possible, since weddings can be stressful and stress-eating can damage your health. If you are a bride/groom-to-be, you may start following this diet to look perfect on your special day.

Planning a wedding can be an exhausting process; it can also overwhelm you. It is, however, important that you continue to take care of your health by exercising daily, sleeping well, and eating nutritious meals. Avoid eating junk food as much as possible, since weddings can be stressful and stress-eating can damage your health. If you are a bride/groom-to-be, you may start following this diet to look perfect on your special day, and have that extra glow on your face.

Nutritionist Ramita Kaur listed some interesting food combinations on Instagram; take a look.

According to her, brides and grooms may start their morning with kesar (saffron) water along with some nuts soaked overnight. While saffron is rich in antioxidants, soaked nuts are sources of fibre, protein, vitamins, unsaturated fatty acids, minerals, etc. They are known to boost immunity and prevent winter diseases.

For breakfast, they may eat besan and oats chilla topped with methi and mint chutney. It is a full meal that is easy on the digestive system. It can also keep cholesterol levels in check and protect the heart.

Towards the middle of the day, have the 'ABC' juice, which is basically apple, beetroot and carrot juice. They are rich in antioxidants. Apple, beetroot and carrot are all rich sources of vitamins C and E, and beta-carotene. They can keep the heart healthy, the liver clean and the skin glowing.

For lunch, eat a milletroti along with any seasonal green vegetable, salad and beetroot raita.

In the evening, consume coconut water, any seasonal fruit, along with 1 tsp of chia seeds. Chia seed may help with weight loss. It can improve gut health, support the bones and help lower blood sugar levels. Coconut water can detoxify the body, aid digestion, make your skin glow and give you a boost of energy.

For dinner, consume some vegetable poha/oats with loads of veggies. Post dinner, drink 1 small cup of turmeric milk/turmeric black pepper tea to boost your immunity, especially in cold winter months.

The nutritionist said that some key points to note would be:

No crash/fad diet

Beauty sleep is a must

Hydration is super important

Wind up last meal (dinner) by 7 pm