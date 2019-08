On the occasion of National Nutrition Week, let us look at the relationship between food and depression. Some food can make you happy and some, sad. There is apparently a closes association between your gut and brain. This is called the gut-brain axis. The Enteric Nervous System, which has around 200 and 600 million neurons, influences the gastrointestinal tract. On the other hand, the brain has around 100 billion neurons. All your organs communicate with each other through these neurons. So, it may not be wrong to say that your gut may be communicating with your brain.

According to a recent study, high sodium levels and low potassium levels can increase the risk of depression in teenagers. Physiological Reports published this study.

HIGH SODIUM INTAKE LINKED TO DEPRESSION: STUDY

This study from the University of Alabama at Birmingham says that it is not preposterous to think that eating high sodium fast food items on a regular basis can negatively impact mood. Researchers say that neurotransmitters are what help facilitate the communication between the brain and the gut, and one such neurotransmitter is pivotal in how the brain responds after eating something that causes gastrointestinal distress. The neurotransmitter, or the chemical serotonin, allows you to feel happy. Some 95 per cent of the body’s supply of serotonin resides within the gastrointestinal tract. Regular consumption of highly processed foods, which are often high in sodium, could trigger the depletion of this happy-inducing chemical.

Sodium is a marker for highly processed foods, and potassium is a marker for produce. So, zeroing in on these two provides insights into the bigger picture of one’s nutritional status, say researchers. They mostly analysed the sodium and potassium levels of Black adolescents in urban, low-income areas, where fresh produce may not be accessible or affordable. The 84 participants were asked to report how they felt at the beginning of the study and at the end, a year and a half later. A urine sample was also collected to measure sodium and potassium levels.

It was seen that a diet high in sodium and low in potassium predicted an increase in adolescent depression. It was also found that certain chemicals in processed foods may spur inflammation and stress the immune system. Hence, increasing nutrient-rich foods like fresh fruits and vegetables can stimulate and rejuvenate beneficial gut bacteria linked to better mood and immunity.

IMPROVED DIET CAN REDUCE DEPRESSIVE TENDENCIES: EXPERTS

Another study from University of Manchester says that that weight loss, nutrient boosting and fat reduction diets can all reduce the symptoms of depression. Psychosomatic Medicine published this study that says that dietary improvement significantly reduces symptoms of depression, even in people without diagnosed depressive disorders. Researchers reached this conclusion after analysing data from almost 46,000 people. They combined data from 16 randomised controlled trials that examined the effects of dietary interventions on symptoms of depression and anxiety.

Just making simple changes is enough to benefit mental health. Researchers say that eating a more nutrient-dense meal which is high in fibre and vegetables, while cutting back on fast-foods and refined sugars, is sufficient to avoid the potentially negative psychological effects of a ‘junk food’ diet. They saw that when dietary interventions were combined with exercise, a greater improvement in depressive symptoms was experienced by people. They also witnessed that female participants showed even greater benefits from dietary interventions for symptoms of both depression and anxiety.

FOODS THAT WILL HELP YOU FIGHT DEPRESSION

This National Nutrition Week, let us explore some foods that can help you fight depression. These foods provide the essential nutrients to fight inflammation in the brain, which leads to depression.

Eat more vegetables

Go for dark leafy greens like spinach and kale. Severe depression has been linked to brain inflammation. Leafy greens are packed with vitamins A, C, E, and K, minerals and phytochemicals. These are nutrient-dense inflammation fighter. Also include vegetable like beans, onions and mushrooms to your diet.

Have more foods that contain omega-3 fatty acids

Walnuts, flaxseed and chia seeds are rich in omega-3 fatty acids. This supports brain function and reduces depression. You can also include a lot of sea food in your diet. Salmon, mackerel, tuna, herring and sardines have high levels of this nutrient. You can also have flaxseed oil, soybean oil and canola oil.

Include fruits in your diet

Have a lot of fruits daily. Berries are packed with cell-repairing antioxidants. Blueberries, raspberries, strawberries and blackberries are the best sources of antioxidants. Tomatoes are also good as it contains a lot of folic acid and alpha-lipoic acid, both of which are good for fighting depression. Apples can help prevent and repair oxidation damage and inflammation on the cellular level. They are full of soluble fibre, which balances blood sugar swings. Regular consumption can keep depression away.

Selenium-rich foods will help fight depression

Have a whole lot of nuts, whole grains, beans, seafood and lean meats. These contain selenium, which is essential for good health. In fact, selenium-deficiency can cause depression. But, at the same time, remember that too much selenium can be toxic. If you plan to take this as a supplement, consult your doctor first.

Vitamin D can make you happy

Fish, tofu and milk contain this vitamin. Make these foods a part of your daily diet. Deficient levels of vitamin D cause depression-related symptoms.

FOODS THAT YOU MUST AVOID



This is National Nutrition Week. On this occasion, let us see what foods you must avoid in depression. If you have depression, you might not feel like eating at all. But this will just make your symptoms worse. So eat right and fight your depression with food. We have already told you what you must eat. Stay away from coffee and caffeine. Avoid alcohol, artificial sweeteners, trans fats, sugar and processed food. All these are known to lead to depression.