The keto diet is a high-fat, very low-carb diet that is strict and very restrictive. In this diet you have to restrict your calorie intake to under 50 grams per day. Your body converts carbs to glucose, which is then used as energy. When your body is starved of carbs, it needs an alternate source of fuel. So, instead of glucose, your body starts burning fat for energy. This process is known as ketosis. Basically, you have to starve your body of carbs to reach this state of ketosis. While in this state, your body will use ketones as an alternate source of energy. Ketones are byproducts of fat breakdown produced by your liver. Also Read - Ayurveda says a clove a day can help you boost liver health, immunity and more

The cyclical keto diet

This is a variation of the standard ketogenic diet. But there are major differences between the two. In this variation, you follow the standard ketogenic diet for 5 to 6 days in a week. Then for the other 1 or two days, you increase your consumption of carbs. In this variation, these high-carb days are referred to as ‘refeeding days’. Many people prefer this to the standard keto diet because it replenishes the body’s depleted glucose reserves. On the refeeding days, your body comes out of ketosis. Advocates of this variation believe that it improves muscle growth and strength. Also Read - 6 monsoon make-up mistakes you should say goodbye to

How to follow it

This depends on individual preferences. Ideally, you need to follow the strict keto diet for 5 to 6 days per week, adding 1 to 2 days of higher carb intake. On the 5 to 6 days, keep your carb intake to below 50 grams of carbs per day. Healthy fats must be about 75 per cent of your total calorie intake in these days. So, load up on eggs, avocado, full-fat dairy products, coconut oil, nutty butters and fatty meats. Keep proteins to around 15–20 per cent of your total calorie intake. Now, on your ‘refeeding’ days, have more carbs to bring your body out of ketosis. Carbs must comprise 60–70 per cent of your total calorie intake, protein 15–20 per cent and fats must be around 5–10 per cent of your total calorie intake. Also Read - Traditional treatment for sinusitis may be no better than a placebo: But home remedies may help

Go for healthy carbs on ‘refeeding’ days

Get your carbs from healthy sources like sweet potatoes, brown rice, quinoa, oats, butternut squash and beans and lentils. These carbs are loaded with vitamins, minerals and fiber. Avoid refined carbs like sugar and desserts.

Returning to Ketosis

To return to ketosis after ‘refeeding’, fast for 16 hours of the day. You may also indulge in some high-intensity workouts on the days following refeeding. This will bring your body to the state of ketosis faster.

Benefits of this cyclical keto diet

Advocates of this variation believe that this may aid in muscle gain. It may also bring down the occurrence of Keto-related side effects like keto flu, which includes feelings of nausea, fatigue, headaches, constipation, weakness, difficulty sleeping and irritability. You will be getting more fibre in your diet and it will be easier to stick to the diet. However, one possible downside of this variation in the keto diet may be unwanted weight gain on refeeding days.