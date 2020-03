Include a lot of foods that contain healthy fats in your chronic fatigue diet. Munch on nuts like walnuts, have avocado and include fatty fish like trout and salmon to your diet. @Shutterstock

The chronic fatigue diet is nothing but a diet that helps you get rid of your debilitating fatigue. Being tired is one thing. But chronic fatigue syndrome is a condition that can affect your daily life. According to researchers from Cornell University, chronic fatigue syndrome is a ‘condition where normal exertion leads to debilitating fatigue that isn’t alleviated by rest’. There are no known triggers. Diagnosis often requires lengthy tests. They say that they have identified biological markers of the disease in gut bacteria and inflammatory microbial agents in the blood. According to them, changing diets and adding more prebiotics, dietary fibers and probiotics will help treat the disease. The journal Microbiome published this study. Another study at Columbia University’s Mailman School of Public Health also links gut bacteria to this syndrome.

Hence, we see that diet plays an important role in chronic fatigue syndrome. Here, let us take a look at a few foods that can help you beat this condition.

Have more vegetables

Go for the non-starchy varieties. Go for colours. Red vegetables are a rich source of phytonutrients. These will help you fight inflammation. Yellow veggies are packed with essential vitamins and minerals like vitamins A, C, and B6. So include a lot of fresh, seasonal veggies in your chronic fatigue diet.

Have healthy fats

Include a lot of foods that contain healthy fats in your chronic fatigue diet. Munch on nuts like walnuts, have avocado and include fatty fish like trout and salmon to your diet. These are rich sources of healthy fats. These foods will also boost brain and heart health besides energizing you.

Have a lot of water

Dehydration is one of the major causes of fatigue. So drink a lot of water but space it out throughout the day. Try to drink at least 8 to 10 glasses of water every day. This will keep you hydrated and energized. It is also good for overall health.

Go for smaller meals

Try to have more frequent and smaller meals. Spread it out throughout the day. This is important in a chronic fatigue diet. This will keep your energy up and help you digest your food better too.