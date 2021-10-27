The Best Way To Consume Jowar Dal Flour For A Healthy Lifestyle

Replace maida with jowar flour.

Jowar is flushed with multiple vitamins and minerals. It holds complex carbohydrates and is also rich in fiber. Add it to your daily diet.

Jowar is extensively farmed in India. It is an extremely healthy grain and is an excellent alternate to wheat. Known to be gluten-free, making it the perfect flour for those people with gluten allergies. Grown across Asia and Africa, the Jowar crop can adapt very well to severe conditions. Jowar is very adaptable and can be crushed to flour, and can be cooked into porridge, rotis, ale, etc. This crop can grow despite dry and heat-related situations and has been a staple food for people across all spheres of society in a vastly diverse country like India.

HEALTH BENEFITS

Jowar is flushed with multiple vitamins and minerals. It holds complex carbohydrates and is also rich in fiber. To function to their actual capacity, our muscles need proteins, and Jowar is loaded with them. This is particularly advantageous for those who follow a totally vegetarian diet. Protein also assists in developing up new tissues and restoring the old ones. Including Jowar in your diet has proven to serve the body's cartilage, skin, and bone. Let us look at a hew benefits of this amazing grain.

It is a blood sugar regulator

Jowar is an excellent addition to your diet if you have diabetes. Consuming Jowar helps maintain the blood sugar levels and prevents the blood sugar levels from spiking immediately.

Good source of fiber

Jowar has proven to help regulate digestion and absorb nutrients from your food. Being rich in fiber is one way by which Jowar enables you to feel content and full for longer durations, helping you avoid overeating and maintaining a healthy weight.

Effective against cancer

Jowar can rummage and identify the destructive free radicals in your body. It is instrumental in supporting the body fight against life-threatening diseases like cancer. Effective against microorganisms like bacteria and fungus and their ill effects on the body.

Improves blood circulation in the body

Jowar helps incite red blood cells, thus improving the oxygen supply to the organs across the body.

Suitable for boosting endurance

Jowar is pumped with energy-giving minerals and vitamins. It is rich in fiber, protein and can help regulate your blood pressure, making it ideal for helping improve the endurance levels of athletes.

Helps prevent anemia

A good source of iron, Jowar is a must include for anemia.

Suitable for pregnant women

Jowar is a wholesome ingredient for pregnant women as it has many healthy nutrients like vitamins and minerals. Pregnant women need sufficient nourishment for the robust growth and development of their children.

IT IS VERSATILE AND CAN BE EATEN IN ANY FORM

Jowar can be prepared into a dessert or had as a savoury item, making it versatile enough to be part of any and almost every recipe. Jowar can be consumed in multiple forms for a massive variety of preparations and dishes. In addition, the grain can be mixed with various other ingredients, making it ideal for your dietary needs. While ground Jowar is very beneficial, having it in its grain form has shown much more benefits. Jowar is denser than regular flour but include it in your diet in any form you fancy. For example, include it in your diet as part of your breakfast, lunch or dinner or even as an indulgent dessert.

(This article is authored by Shammi Agarwal , MD , Pansari Group)

