The debate on whether vegetarianism is a better diet than non-vegetarian is one that has been going on for a long time now. an ongoing one. There are many researchers that prove that each is better than the other or vice versa. This is enough to confuse foodies and people who want to tailor their diet for better health. Now, another study from the University of Alabama says that a vegetarian or vegan diet may increase a person’s likelihood of depression. According to researchers, people with a plant-based diet were twice as likely to take prescription drugs for mental illness and nearly three times as likely to contemplate suicide. In fact, one in 3 people who follow a vegetarian diet are likely to be depressed. They were also more prone to anxiety and self-harm. Also Read - International Day of Happiness: 5 mood-boosting foods we can vouch for

Researchers looked at more than 160,000 people to come to this conclusion. They also say that while the risks and benefits of vegan and vegetarian diets have been debated for centuries, the results of this study show that meat eaters have better psychological health. The journal Critical Reviews in Food Science and Nutrition published this study. Also Read - Antioxidant diet: It can help you lose weight too

If you are a vegetarian and reading this, you must not be alarmed. There are many foods that you can safely add to your diet without compromising on your food habits that will boost mental health. Let us see what they are. Also Read - Trying to get pregnant? Fill your plate with these nutrients

Leafy greens

These are loaded with many essential vitamins and minerals. Most leafy greens are good sources of folic acid and iron, which are vital nutrients that offer protection from dementia and depression. Be sure to add a lot of spinach and kale to your daily diet for a mood boost.

Sweet potatoes

This contains the amino acid tryptophan. Your body converts this to serotonin, the feel-good neurotransmitter. This can provide an instant mood lift and improve your mental health in the long run. Add this food to your daily diet and see the difference.

Seeds and nuts

These are good sources of many nutrients and healthy fats. These also contain tryptophan. Moreover, chia seeds are a good source of omega-3 fatty acid. Brazil nuts is a good source of selenium, which can lift your mood. Just two brazil nuts a day is enough to get a mood boost. Almost all seeds and nuts have a lot of fats, fibre and protein that is necessary for overall health. If you are healthy and fit, you will enjoy good mental health.

Fermented foods

You must add foods like Kimchi and Sauerkraut to your diet. These fermented foods contain beneficial bacteria that can give you a tremendous health boost. It will make you a healthier and happier person.

Soy

This again is a good source of tryptophan, which as we mentioned earlier is converted to serotonin by your body. You can also have fermented soy products like tempeh and miso as well as on-fermented ones like tofu. Be sure to make soy a part of your daily diet and it will improve your overall health too. But be cautious if you have thyroid issues. This food is not good for people with thyroid disorders.