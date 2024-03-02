Tejashwi Yadav Seen Relishing Saag Cooked On Chulha: Here Are Its Health Benefits

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Tejashwi Yadav, the former deputy chief minister of Bihar, was recently seen polishing off a plate of a delectable homemade meal comprising rotis, chutney, and saag. The politician was seen travelling in his caravan with hordes of supporters accompanying him on foot during 'Jan Vishwas Yatra'. Sharing a video on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, "Chulhe par bana gaon ka khaana, swaad aur sehat ka khazaana", which translates to, "Village food cooked on stove; a treasure trove of taste and health." The food on his plate looked delicious, and Yadav seemed to eat it with a lot of relish.
# _ _ ! #TejashwiYadav#Biharpic.twitter.com/8AkVNuZHrn Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) February 29, 2024
In many parts of the country, saag is a staple food, especially in winter. It is a seasonal favourite, an assortment of leafy green vegetables that are rich in many nutrients and can boost the body's immunity and protect it from illnesses and infections.
While it is perfectly okay to eat saag daily, make sure you are mindful of the quantity. There are different saag kinds that are rich in antioxidants and low in calories. They support digestion by adding fibre to the body that promotes proper bowel movements.
In fact, nutritionist Lovneet Batra suggested that saag must be paired and eaten with white butter. She took to Instagram to explain that white butter -- traditionally made at home -- is a "powerhouse of nutrients that complement the health benefits of saag".
There are many different types of saag, such as: bathua saag, kalmi saag, arbi saag, palak saag, methi saag, etc.
To understand more about what makes saag healthy, we reached out to Dr Dilip Gude, senior consultant physician, Yashoda Hospitals Hyderabad, who said that spinach -- the most popular version of saag -- is a healthy dish that is rich in many nutrients like iron, potassium, calcium, magnesium, vitamins A,C, E and lutein, beta-carotene, limited oxalic acid, etc.
The doctor said eating spinach via steaming method (chulha-cooked) is safe and good, in terms of health. "Cooking spinach via steaming for 3-5 minutes is a healthy way as it tends to preserve nutrients, vitamins like vitamin C, and other minerals. Many nutrients are heat-sensitive and boiling can neutralise or inactivate them."
"Spinach is best paired with mushrooms, potatoes, collard greens, ginger, tomatoes, chicken, apple cider vinegar, onions, cumin, garlic, lemon, yogurt, walnuts, etc.," the doctor concluded.
