Tea vs coffee vs green tea: Which drink is best for metabolism and everyday wellness?

Tea, coffee and green tea each offer unique metabolism and wellness benefits. Discover how caffeine, antioxidants and nutrients can impact your energy, weight management and overall health.

Written By: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe | Published : May 31, 2026 6:05 PM IST

Medically Verified By: Dt. Deepali Sharma

Benefits of tea, coffee and green tea. (Image: AI Generated)

Tea, coffee and green tea are one of the most popular drinks in the world for their energy boosting properties and health benefits. However when it comes to metabolism, weight loss and everyday wellness people have questions as to which drink is the more effective. While all three drinks have specific benefits the healthiest option depends on your body type, tolerance for caffeine and lifestyle habits.

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) reports that drinks or beverages with caffeine and antioxidants could boost alertness, metabolism and some aspects of heart health in moderate amounts. But if you drink too much caffeine then it can also cause sleep disturbances, anxiety and digestive problems.

Tea, Coffee or Green Tea?

Dt. Deepali Sharma, Clinical Nutritionist at the CK Birla Hospital, Delhi while explaining the difference between the popular drinks told TheHealthsite.Com that both drinks have a positive effect on the body depending on the caffeine content and antioxidant profile.

She explains, "Coffee is generally associated with providing a rapid energy boost due to its high caffeine content and green tea is rich in catechins and antioxidants which have been found to aid metabolism and fat oxidation. Whereas regular tea particularly black tea is packed with antioxidants that could help promote heart health and digestion."

I'm often asked whether green tea is a better choice than coffee and the answer isn't one-size-fits-all. Both beverages offer beneficial compounds: coffee delivers more caffeine and antioxidants, while green tea contains unique polyphenols like EGCG that support cellular pic.twitter.com/zGUhmhd0Mg Andrew Weil, M.D. (@DrWeil) February 8, 2026

Coffee and metabolism

The caffeine in coffee is also associated with increased alertness and more calories burned. Research indicates that caffeine can help to increase the body's metabolism in the short term and enhance physical activity. "Coffee is supposed to slightly increase your fat burning and energy expenditure but too much coffee will make you feel jittery, trigger acidity, increase heart rate and cause insomnia." Dt. Sharma notes. The expert advises moderate coffee consumption and steering clear of sugar loaded coffee drinks.

Benefits of green tea

Green tea is especially regarded as one of the healthiest beverages due to its antioxidants known as catechins especially EGCG which can aid cellular health and metabolism. Dt. Sharma said, "Green tea has a milder effect on the body compared with coffee and may help improve metabolism, maintain weight loss and reduce oxidative stress. Many people tolerate it better due to its lower caffeine content." Research supported by the NIH suggests that green tea could be a part of a healthy lifestyle for better metabolic health and cardiovascular benefits.

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What about regular tea?

Black tea and milk tea are still a daily necessity in many homes. Researchers also note that tea has properties that can help with digestion and promote heart health as well as antioxidants. Tea is a soothing and rejuvenating beverage particularly when served without too much sugar because excessive sugar or cream could diminish its health benefits overall. Even the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends limiting added sugars in beverages to help maintain a healthy body weight and lower the risk of chronic diseases.

Which drink is best?

There is not a single drink that is 'perfect' for everyone becuase coffee might be the ideal drink for a quick energy and focus boost and green tea can help the metabolism and antioxidant activity, while drinking tea regularly can provide comfort, hydration and some stimulation.

"The healthiest approach is moderation i.e either to boost metabolism or manage weight take a balanced approach to nutrition, exercise, drinking water and getting good rest rather than depending on beverages," concludes Dt. Sharma. In the end whether it is tea, coffee or green tea it's the mindful way you consume them that makes all the difference in the world when it comes to their effects on your everyday life.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not replace professional medical advice, diagnosis or personalized dietary recommendations from qualified healthcare experts.