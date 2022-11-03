Tea Recipes For Cough And Cold: 5 Types Of Chai For Scratchy Throat

Tea Recipes For Cough And Cold: 5 Types Of Chai For Scratchy Throat

Suffering from a cold and cough? We understand how difficult it is to manage the symptoms of this condition. We bring you 5 tea recipes that can instantly help in getting rid of the uneasiness and pain a cold and cough can cause.

Winters are here and it is that time of the year when colds and coughs become a regular problem for many. But worry not, we are here with some amazing home remedies that can help you deal with the problems like a pro. First, let us know why winters are home for all the colds and coughs. It is so because, during this season of the year, viruses mutate and grow the most, making it almost difficult for a person to not catch them. Apart from the easily available over-the-counter medicines, there are some easy and effective recipes that you can make at home to treat common colds and coughs.

Tea Recipes For Cough And Cold

Here is a list of all those amazing tea recipes that you can try this year to beat the symptoms of a cold and cough. Make sure to not include them in your diet if you are allergic to any of the ingredients used in the making of the particular tea.

Ginger Tea

Who is not aware of the health benefits of ginger? It is one of those amazing herbs that comes packed with anti-inflammatory properties that can effectively prohibit the growth of microorganisms, which can result in infection. Its active component gingerol helps bolster your body from within and provides instant relief.

TRENDING NOW

Cinnamon, Clove, And Lemon Tea

Another good tea for those who are suffering from a cold and cough is cinnamon, clove, and lemon tea. All the ingredients in this tea come packed with anti-bacterial properties that help in eliminating microorganisms responsible for the cough. Lemon is also rich in Vitamin C which helps in strengthening immunity of the body, thus providing a shield against future cold and cough risks.

Eucalyptus Tea

A very uncommon one on the list, a cup of eucalyptus tea can actually help you get instant relief from cold and cough symptoms. This tea contains anti-bacterial properties which fight against the growth of microorganisms that contributes majorly to cold and cough.

Honey- Tulsi Tea

A very herbal in nature, tulsi comes packed with several health benefits that fight against the odds of cold and cough. Tulsi, also known as holy basil has antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory, antitussive (cough-relieving), and anti-allergic properties, which help in providing instant relief from cold and cough symptoms.

You may like to read

Thyme Tea

Thyme is another herb that is great against colds and coughs when consumed in the form of tea. Thyme contains anti-bacterial properties which work great against the growth of microorganisms (the root causes of cold and cough).

RECOMMENDED STORIES