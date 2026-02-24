Tea And Heartburn: Why Your Favourite Beverage Could Be The Cause Of Your Acid Reflux?

Can tea cause heartburn? Here's how caffeine, tannins, and certain herbal teas may trigger acid reflux symptoms, plus tips to prevent tea-induced heartburn naturally.

Tea is believed to be a healthy and relaxing drink. Millions of people use it in the morning with chai and in the evening with green tea because it makes them relaxed and gives them energy. But when you are regularly getting burning chest pain, sour taste or pain following drinking tea, it may be causing acid reflux. Learning about the relationship between tea and heartburn will enable you to control the symptoms and, at the same time, enjoy your favourite cup of tea.

What Is Heartburn And Acid Reflux?

Acid reflux is a symptom that is usually followed by heartburn, happening when the acid of the stomach is refluxing to the oesophagus. This retrograde flow irritates the oesophagus lining, leading to a burning feeling in the chest, irritation of the throat, bloating and even nausea. Gastroesophageal reflux disease GERD is chronic acid reflux that is medically referred to as such. The food factor is a significant contributory factor to reflux. Although the most famous triggers are spicy foods, fried foods, and citrus fruits, tea should be mentioned.

The Way That Tea Can Evoke Heartburn

The tea has a compound that can loosen the muscle of the lower oesophagus LES, the muscle that prevents the stomach acid from moving upwards. Loss of the strength or relaxation of this muscle may result in the escape of the acid into the oesophagus.

The following are ways that tea can aggravate acid reflux:

Caffeine Content

Caffeine is contained in black tea, green tea, and even a few blends consisting of herbs. Caffeine is capable of relaxing LES and enhances acid reflux. The tea content is high and the more powerful the tea, the more caffeine.

Tannins

Tannins are natural substances found in tea and are likely to stimulate the production of stomach acid in certain people. Overdose acid can aggravate the symptoms of heartburn.

Drinking Tea With An Empty Stomach

It is a common practice amongst a large number of people to consume tea in the morning. Tea may cause irritation to the stomach lining and cause more acid when taken on an empty stomach.

Adding Milk And Sugar

Aggravating factors may include milk tea or sweetened tea. Whole-fat milk can delay the digestive process, and more sugar can cause bloating and pain.

Which Are The Teas That Are More Likely To Induce Reflux?

Black tea has increased caffeine content. Green tea contains Moderate caffeine Masala chai- consists of spices such as ginger and clove, which can be allergic to tender stomach. Peppermint tea is also known to relax the LES in some patients. Sensitivity differing however is a matter of individuality.

Teas That Can Be Used To Help Decrease Acid Reflux

Some of the herbal teas can even calm down the symptoms of heartburn:

Chamomile tea may decrease inflammation. Mild ginger tea helps digestion in very small portions. Liquorice root tea may cover up the stomach lining.

Contact a healthcare professional frequently and regularly when the symptoms are severe or frequent.

Replace high caffeine or non-caffeine ones. Do not drink tea on an empty stomach. Less sugar and full-fat milk. Limit intake to 1 2 cups per day Remain upright at least 30 minutes following drinking.

Overall, It is worth consulting the doctor in case of heartburn more than twice a week, difficulty in swallowing, chronic cough, or an unexplainable loss of weight. The chronic reflux of acids can be treated medically. Tea is very soothing, yet to certain individuals it can cause acid reflux without any prior notice. Listening to the reaction of your body and making minor adjustments to the practice of drinking tea will allow you to have a more pleasant experience of drinking without the burn.

Disclaimer: Dear readers, this article provides general information and advice only. It is not at all professional medical advice. Therefore, always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for more information. TheHealthSite.com does not claim responsibility for this information.