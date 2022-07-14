Switch To This Eating Habit For The Sake Of Your Kidney Health

Start practising precautions to keep kidney diseases at bay before it's too late. You can add these diets to your lifestyle to maintain kidney health.

Incidences of kidney diseases have been increasing all over the world, and most people don't know they suffer from a problem until the condition has reached an advanced stage. There's a reason why "prevention is better than cure" is one of the most advocated phrases of all time. Even if you haven't been diagnosed with chronic kidney disease (CKD), it is always a good idea to safeguard your kidneys because the late-stage renal disease can lead to a buildup of waste in your body and several other health concerns like gout, bone disease, and heart disease.

One of the most crucial things you can do to avoid or treat CKD is to maintain a balanced diet. Here's how what you eat can affect your kidney health.

How does Diet Affect Kidney Health?

The kidneys contain small blood veins that filter waste and excess water from the blood and eliminate it from the body. However, the kidneys of someone with CKD will not be able to filter the blood as effectively, which can lead to an accumulation of extra waste in the body. Diabetes and high blood pressure are believed to be the most common contributory factors that trigger kidney problems. High blood pressure and uncontrolled diabetes can damage the blood arteries in the kidneys, making it impossible for the organs to function correctly.

Several studies have found that maintaining a healthy weight can help you prevent or manage illnesses like diabetes and high blood pressure. This in turn promotes the health of your kidneys which should be reason enough to switch to a healthy diet.

Diets For Maintaining Kidney Health

There are two types of diets that can work wonders for your kidney health. These two diets can also help you manage your blood sugar and blood pressure levels.

Plant-based diet

According to the National Kidney Foundation, eating a plant-based diet is one of the best ways to protect your kidneys. They found a diet that includes vegetables, and grains instead of animal-based foods like red meat can be extremely beneficial to avoid chronic kidney disease, type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure and heart diseases.

A plant-based diet focuses on foods that come primarily from foods. This includes whole grains, legumes, beans, nuts, seeds, and oils in addition to fruits and vegetables. It doesn't imply that you abstain from all animal products and are a vegetarian or vegan. Instead, a greater part of your diet is made up of meals from plant sources.

DASH diet

The National Kidney Foundation also recommends a DASH diet to maintain kidney health. It is believed to slow down the progression of the disease. DASH diet is also found to be one of the best diet options for people trying to keep their blood pressure levels in control.

Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension is known as DASH. A healthy eating programme created to help treat or prevent high blood pressure is called the DASH diet (hypertension). This type of diet includes foods rich in potassium, calcium, and magnesium. These nutrients aid in blood pressure regulation. Foods that are heavy in sodium, saturated fat, and added sugars are restricted in the diet.

The DASH diet promotes the development of a flexible, balanced eating pattern that is conducive to heart health. This diet is high in fruits, whole grains, and vegetables. Dairy products with no or little fat, fish, poultry, beans, and nuts are all included. It prohibits the consumption of foods high in saturated fat, including fatty meats and full-fat dairy products.