Switch To These Eating Habits If Diabetes Runs In Your Family

Switch To These Eating Habits If Diabetes Runs In Your Family

One of the easiest ways to manage your blood sugar levels is to make the right choices when it comes to food. Here are some eating habits you can switch to control diabetes, especially if diabetes runs in your family.

Diabetes is a long-term illness that affects millions of people around the world. We all know that uncontrolled blood sugar levels can lead to blindness, renal failure, heart disease, and other significant complications. When a sickness runs in the family, it becomes even more tough and complicated. When a parent or sibling has type 2 diabetes, your chances of developing the disease at some time in your life are considerably increased.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, if diabetes runs in your family, you are more likely to acquire prediabetes and diabetes (CDC). As per a study published in Diabetologia, having more than one diabetic relative increases your likelihood of developing the condition.

Choosing The Right Diet To Manage Blood Sugar

The good news is that, despite having a family history of diabetes, your fate is not sealed. Physical activity, a nutritious diet, and weight loss are all things you can do to drastically reduce your risk. Here are some changes that you can make to lower your risk of developing diabetes.

TRENDING NOW

Including More Plants

Enriching your diet with more plant foods is an important eating habit for diabetes prevention. According to a 2017 study published in the Journal of Geriatric Cardiology, a plant-based diet rich in high fibre foods such as beans, oats, sweet potatoes, fruits, and whole grains was more effective at improving blood sugar control than a traditional diabetes diet that focused on limiting sugars and carbs. Study participants who ate predominantly plant-based meals and consumed an average of 40 grammes of dietary fibre per day had the best results in terms of improving insulin sensitivity.

Get Enough Vitamin D

Vitamin D is thought to help the body become more sensitive to insulin, the hormone that controls blood sugar levels. A study published in The Journal of Steroid Biochemistry and Molecular Biology that people with low vitamin D levels are at a higher risk of developing type 2 diabetes. According to a study published in the medical journal Diabetes Spectrum, 5 to 30 minutes of sun exposure on the face, arms, back, or legs (without sunscreen) at least twice a week is all that's required for optimal vitamin D synthesis to manage blood sugar control and reduce diabetes risk.

Avoid Fast Food

Junk food has a lot of calories but very little nutritious value. In general, processed, and prepared snack items with extensive, frequently unpronounceable ingredient lists fall into this category. Sugars and fats present in junk food should be avoided by those with diabetes. This helps you maintain a healthy weight and blood sugar level. It is also recommended to restrict certain foods since they often take the place of more healthy foods in your body.

You may like to read

Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth With Healthy Alternatives

Do you rely on a scoop of ice cream or cookie after dinner to satisfy your sweet cravings? The issue with those delights is that they are high in simple carbs, which rush through the bloodstream, increasing blood sugar and causing insulin release. This is due to the lack of fibre in these sweets. Fiber helps to keep blood sugar levels in check by slowing the absorption of those carbohydrates.

The good news is that you don't have to fight your sugar cravings; simply swap out your usual dessert for a healthy, sweet treat like fruit, which is high in fibre and nutrients.

RECOMMENDED STORIES