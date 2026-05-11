Sweet purple yams are taking over social media: Expert reveals health reasons behind the viral trend

Purple yams or ube is trending worldwide for its vibrant colour, antioxidant-rich profile, gut-friendly fibre and growing popularity in wellness focused foods and desserts.

Written By: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe | Updated : May 11, 2026 4:01 PM IST

Medically Verified By: Dt. Deepali Sharma

Purple yams. (Image AI Generated)

It seems like a whole new category of sweet purple drinks, cheesecakes and lattes has suddenly emerged on social media. Did you know that 'ube' is the newest internet craze with purple yam foods appearing on TikTok recipe videos and stylish caf menus? The ingredient has been used for a long time in Filipino cuisine and is now being hailed as the next matcha due to its growing demand across the globe. Reportedly the naturally purple ingredient is said to be in use for not only its vibrant colour but also for its potential health benefits.

So what is purple yam or ube?

Ube is a purple coloured yam scientifically known as Dioscorea Alata. It is a popular ingredient that is used widely in Filipino desserts, ice cream, cakes and beverages. Unlike artificially coloured drinks where these colours are added to the drink, ube is naturally deep violet in colour because of its antioxidants called anthocyanins which are the same antioxidants that give blueberries and purple cabbage their deep violet colour. Ube is mildly sweet and nutty in taste with a vanilla aftertaste.

Health reasons behind the trend

Dt. Deepali Sharma, Clinical Nutritionist at the CK Birla Hospital, Delhi, says that colourful foods that are packed with antioxidants are becoming more popular as nowadays people are more interested in adopting a wellness-oriented diet than in extreme diets.

The clinical nutritionist notes that fruits and vegetables are naturally high in antioxidants and plant compounds which benefit the health of the skin and body. Purple fruits and vegetables such as ube are rich in anthocyanins which have been shown to be effective in reducing oxidative stress and inflammation. She further adds, "Anthocyanins which are found in many fruits and vegetables have been shown to protect cells against free radical damage that is associated with premature ageing, inflammation and chronic diseases."

Potential health benefits of purple yams

Rich in antioxidants: The purple yam is a rich source of antioxidants such as anthocyanins and vitamin C which help protect the body against oxidative stress.

Supports gut health: Ube is rich in fibre and resistant starch which could aid in digestion and gut health.

May help blood sugar control: Flavonoids in purple yams may have a beneficial effect on insulin sensitivity and blood sugar control according to some studies.

Reduces the potential for heart disease: Adding ube into your diet may also support heart health. The potassium and fibre content found in tune may help support healthy blood pressure and cholesterol levels.

Reduce the risk of brain injury: Consuming ube regularly may also minimize the risk of brain injury. Scientific evidence suggests that anthocyani rich foods can benefit memory, attention and cognitive function is recent.

Social media's 'healthy aesthetic' trend

Social media is thought to have contributed in a big way to the rise of ube drinks and desserts. The naturally vibrant colour makes it visually appealing for Instagram and TikTok posts while its wellness association attracts health conscious consumers.

But not all of the purple desserts that are being touted online are healthy health experts say. There are many desserts that involve ube that still have a lot of sugar and processed ingredients. "While natural ingredients are an important part of a balanced diet it's important to avoid overindulgence. A food colour trend should be a complement to health and not an alternative," Dt. Sharma concludes.

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This content is for informational purposes only and not medical advice. Health benefits may vary and many ube desserts can still contain excess sugar.

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