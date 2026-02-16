Surya Grahan 2026 Today: Is It Safe To Eat And Drink During Solar Eclipse? Dos and Don'ts To Follow

Surya Grahan 2026: On February 17, India will witness the year's first Solar Eclipse - Check out if it's safe to eat and drink during a surya grahan, and other essential health tips to follow.

Surya Grahan 2026

Surya Grahan 2026: The first solar eclipse of 2026 is on Tuesday, February 17. People across the world are eagerly waiting for the annual celestial event, popularly known as the "Ring of Fire".

A solar eclipse takes place when the Moon comes in between the Earth and the Sun, blocking the Sun's rays from reaching the Earth. The solar eclipse taking place will be an Annular Solar Eclipse as the Moon will cover only the centre of the Sun, leaving its outer edges visible, forming a "ring of fire". An annular eclipse occurs when the Moon is too far away from the Earth to completely hide the Sun.

Surya Grahan 2026: When And How To Watch?

The eclipse begins at 07:01 UTC on February 17, Forbes reported. According to experts, it will be formed for up to 2 minutes and 20 seconds, while the Moon is expected to eclipse 96% of the Sun's centre.

Is It Safe To Eat And Drink During Surya Grahan?

It is believed that solar eclipses are inauspicious as the sun is not seen and could lead to an increase in bacteria and germs. Hence, during the eclipse, many people do not cook or eat food, drink water, or even venture outdoors. But is it true?

Well, scientifically, this is a natural celestial alignment and does not directly affect food, water, or the human digestive system. From a medical and scientific standpoint, there is no proven evidence that eating or drinking during a solar eclipse causes harm.

From a scientific perspective: Yes, it is completely safe to eat and drink during a solar eclipse. From a traditional perspective: Many choose to avoid food and water as part of spiritual observance.

What Does Ayurveda Says?

The world revolves around two different poles - traditional beliefs and scientific facts. While we know how science defies the fact that eating food during surya grahan can make the food filled with toxic chemicals - leading to health issues. Science says nothing like this happens.

You may like to read

However, Ayurveda says certain measures taken during such cosmic activities can help keep the mind and body safe.

According to experts, adding tulsi or holy basil leaves to food and water not only prevents bacterial growth but also helps strengthen immunity levels.

What To Do During A Surya Grahan?

It is important to follow certain health tips when such cosmic activities are taking place. These include:

Stay hydrated before and after the Solar Eclipse. Eat only fresh and cooked food. Avoid eating uncooked, stale, preserved food items. Add turmeric to your food to reduce any inflammation in your body. According to experts, turmeric milk has detoxifying properties and the ability to boost immunity and promote overall well-being. If you have health conditions such as diabetes, low blood pressure, or pregnancy, it is better to avoid fasting.

Disclaimer: It is important to consult a doctor or an expert before planning to introduce any changes to your daily diet routine. The above-mentioned tips are just to spread general awareness. Do not take them as medical advices - Seek professional help if needed.

Add The HealthSite as a Preferred Source

Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest health news and developments from around the world.