Superfoods For Post Covid Recovery

Just recovered from coronavirus infection? Here are foods and supplements you should take for rebuilding your immunity.

Most people who have Covid-19 recover completely within a few weeks, but some patients continue to report wide variety of signs and symptoms including fatigue, body ache, cough, sore throat, difficulty in breathing, etc. even after recovering from Covid-19 illness. Because the virus can damage the lungs, heart and brain, Covid-19 patients are also at increased risk for long-term health problems. In the post Covid management protocol, the Union Health Ministry states that a holistic approach is required for follow up care and well-being of all post Covid recovering patients, involving a balanced nutritious diet, mild/ moderate exercise, and adequate sleep and rest.

We spoke to Dr Priyanka Rohatgi, Chief Nutritionist at Apollo Hospitals, Bangalore, to learn more about Post Covid diet. Read the conversation below to find out what foods and supplements one needs to take after having recovered from coronavirus infection for speedy recovery and rebuilding the immunity.

Q.What are the most essential nutrients our body need after Covid-19?

One must ensure good intake of proteins, small and frequent meals to give better energy levels. Focus on complex carbs, fibre in the meal, and try to ensure adequate intake of all vitamins and minerals. If the blood tests indicate lower haemoglobin, vitamin B12 or D, one must ensure supplementation.

Q. Experts say our body's immune system can go into overdrive in response to the coronavirus. What can we do to rebuild the immunity at home post Covid?

Having a meal of fresh whole foods, vegetables and fruits, at regular intervals is the best way to fulfil the necessary requirement of immunity boosting vitamins and minerals, including healthy antioxidants. In particular antioxidants in the form of Vitamin A, C and E and D, have proven to improve health-promoting, disease-fighting abilities in the body. Also, the fiber in plant foods feeds your gut microbiome, or the community of healthy bacteria in your gut. A robust gut microbiome can improve your immunity.

Some essential immunity boosting ingredients that you can find at home are:

Mineral zinc found in nuts, cashews and egg yolks helps combat viruses in the human body.

Magnesium-rich foods like legumes, nuts, seeds, leafy greens, and whole grains help relax the mind and act as building blocked for the immunity.

Natural probiotic-rich foods such as curd, buttermilk, idlis, dhoklas.

Q. Do we need dietary supplements post Covid-19 recovery?

For vegetarians and poor eaters, oral nutritional supplements help. Get the nutritional assessment done and get the requirements calculated.

Q. Common dietary mistakes among post Covid-19 patients and how these impact their health.

One common mistake is that when doctors say eat everything and patients tend to binge on junk food. It overloads the gut and adversely affects digestion. So, it's essential to eat nutrient dense meals.