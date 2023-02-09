Sugar Withdrawal: Can It Be Addictive As Drugs?

Removing sugar from the diet can cause unpleasant physical and mental symptoms that might go away in a few days

As per the American Heart Association, women must consume no more than 6 teaspoons of sugar every day and men not more than 9 teaspoons

Reducing sugar intake is good for health but not an easy thing to do. Studies have found a profound impact of sugar on our biological system and this has even led to discussions like can a person be addicted to sugar. Yes, regular intake of sugar has been found addictive and stopping it suddenly can trigger in you some unpleasant withdrawal symptoms.

As per some studies, sucrose, the most popular form of sugar has been associated with the release of dopamine (the 'reward' neurotransmitter). The feel-good chemical can further encourage people to seek similar food. Stopping sugar intake suddenly can cause temporary unpleasant symptoms such as headaches, fatigue or mood changes.

As per an international media outlet, the intense sweetness can even surpass cocaine in terms of the reward system it might trigger in our brains. With the removal of sugar from the diet, there can be a reduction in levels of dopamine that can further affect the reward pathway and can cause physical changes.

Is sugar the same as drugs?

Numerous studies have shown that sugar can trigger physiological and psychological effects that are similar to those induced by addictive drugs. A 2016 animal study has shown that high quantity intake of sugar can cause changes in the brain. Just like alcohol and hard drugs, sugar too can become a physiological need that can alter the levels of neurotransmitters like dopamine. There can also be a relapse as is seen in the case of alcohol and drug addiction.

Withdrawal symptoms

Removing sugar from the diet can cause unpleasant physical and mental symptoms that might go away in a few days. A person might also experience changes in sugar levels. To make the effects less dramatic, experts suggest starting with cutting out added sugars in beverages and junk food. Instant removal can initiate cravings, hence, to make it easy, the change can be made gradually. The following are some symptoms you might experience on leaving sugar-

Irritability Mood changes Headaches Physical cravings Anxiety Sleep changes Low concentration Nausea and fatigue.

