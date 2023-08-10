Sugar-Free Sweet Recipes That People With Diabetes And Obesity Can Enjoy Guilt Free

The book contains not only a variety of Indian sweets but also has many options for healthy bakery products and ice creams.

Satisfy your sweet tooth without the guilt. A new book brings to you a wide array of delectable, nutrient-rich, sugar-free sweet recipes contributed by expert nutritionists.

Want to lose weight but can't say not to sweets? No need to quit, you can still satisfy your sweet tooth without feeling too guilty.

Dr. Aparna Govil Bhasker, a renowned bariatric surgeon from Mumbai, and Mariam Lakdawala, a bariatric nutritionist, have launched a cookbook for people with diabetes and obesity to help them maintain a healthy lifestyle without ditching sweets.

Titled "Sugar Free Sweets", the book is a thoughtfully curated collection that offers a wide array of delectable, nutrient-rich, sugar-free sweet recipes contributed by expert nutritionists. Not just diabetics and obese people can use the recipes for guilt-free indulgence, but anyone who wishes to lose weight or wishes to follow a healthy lifestyle can try these healthier alternatives.

TRENDING NOW

Why refined sugar is bad for health?

Most people cannot resist their favourite dessert, be it a scoop of ice cream or any other delectable confection. However, refined sugar has attracted a lot of negative attention for quite some time now. Refined sugar is an empty-calorie food that is potentially addictive and has no nutritional value.

Dr. Aparna, the author of the book, said, "Today, elevated sugar content is one of the main contributors to the growing epidemic of weight gain and obesity. Obesity, as we know, is closely linked to type 2 diabetes and is the harbinger of multiple other chronic diseases such as heart disease, high blood pressure, PCOS, dyslipidemia, and so on. Obesity and diabetes together are complex, chronic health conditions that are very difficult to treat.

"In a world where sugary indulgences have become ubiquitous, the importance of conscious and healthier eating cannot be overlooked. As healthcare professionals dealing with the management of obesity, one of our biggest challenges is getting our patients to cut down on their sugar intake. One of the reasons for this is the unavailability of healthier alternatives in the market. Even the so-called healthier alternatives may have high hidden sugar content. This has been a major point of discussion in the recent past," she noted.

You may like to read

Healthy sweet options to satisfy your sweet tooth

According to Dr. Bhasker, the book is a captivating collection of recipes that explores the delightful realm of healthy sweet options and helps to experience the transformative benefits of healthy living.

"The book not only promises to tantalize taste buds but also empowers readers to make informed decisions about their dietary choices. This book is an effort towards bringing about awareness towards healthy living and creating a resource that provides alternatives for healthier sweet options. This is a thoughtfully curated collection that offers a wide array of delectable, nutrient-rich sugar-free sweet recipes contributed by expert nutritionists."

For those who have a sweet tooth, this recipe book is just the thing that they need for guilt-free indulgence, added Nutritionist Mariam Lakdawala.

The book contains not only a variety of Indian sweets but also has many options for healthy bakery products and ice creams.

The protein, fat, carbohydrate, and fibre content of every recipe is listed to help the readers make an educated choice. The recipes also mention the nutritional benefits.

RECOMMENDED STORIES