Suffering From Irritable Bowel Syndrome? Low-FODMAP Diet To Help You Keep It In Check

A low FODMAP diet is often recommended for those suffering from irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). Know what you should avoid and eat on a FODMAP diet.

Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) affects the large intestine and is a prevalent condition that affects many people. Some of the common signs of IBS include cramping, abdominal pain, bloating, gas, diarrhoea or constipation, or both. IBS is a long-term condition that you'll have to deal with. While some people may manage the symptoms by leading a healthy lifestyle, others may have to get proper treatment. One of the most challenging problems faced by someone with IBS is identifying the kind of foods that triggers the symptoms.

There appear to be several diet options that help treat IBS. Some may need to be tweaked for long-term relief, but with a little patience and trial and error, you'll eventually find an eating plan that can help you manage your IBS symptoms. One such eating plan is a low FODMAP diet.

What Is A Low FODMAP Diet?

FODMAPs are a type of carbohydrate that is difficult to digest in the intestines. FODMAP is the acronym for "Fermentable oligosaccharides, disaccharides, monosaccharides, and polyols." These carbohydrates cause bloating, discomfort, and diarrhoea by drawing more water into the gut. Since these foods are nondigestible, your gut bacteria ferment them and lead to gas. Thus, triggering symptoms like bloating, stomach pain, altered bowel movements, diarrhoea, and constipation.

Researchers from the Monash University in Melbourne, Australia were the first ones to prove that a low FODMAP diet can improve IBS symptoms. FODMAP foods are divided into two categories in the diet plan: high and low. People with IBS should avoid high FODMAP foods and adopt low FODMAP foods as their daily staples, according to the study.

Foods To Eat And Avoid On A FODMAP Diet

Preliminary studies have found that a low FODMAP diet is a type of elimination diet that helps with IBD symptoms. But one must also understand that not all carbohydrates are FODMAPs. You should know the right kind of foods to include and avoid:

Foods to include

The kind of foods that you should eat when on a low FODMAP diet include:

Lactose-free milk or other alternatives

Meat

Eggs

Fruits like oranges blueberries, grapes, and strawberries

Rice or quinoa

Vegetables like green beans, pumpkin, zucchini, eggplant, and pumpkin

Foods to avoid

The kind of foods to not eat while on a FODMAP diet include:

Legumes

Fruits like peaches, watermelon, pears, mangoes, apples, plums, etc.

Lactose

High fructose corn syrup

Wheat-based bread, cereals or pasta

Vegetables like artichokes, asparagus, broccoli, onions, brussels sprouts, etc.

Low FODMAP Diet For Irritable Bowel Syndrome

Several studies over the years have found that a low FODMAP diet can help those suffering from irritable bowel syndrome. However, some studies have also found that this diet is not more beneficial for IBS than other recommended diets for the disease. A 2017 study published in the journal Nutrients concluded that those eating a low FODMAP diet were able to manage the symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome as compared to those who didn't. However, the review also found that a low FODMAP diet isn't more effective than other diets recommended for IBS.

While most studies have backed the diet and its benefits for people with IBS, it is best you talk to your doctor to know if you should follow this diet or not.