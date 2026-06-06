Struggling with PCOS? Nutritionist recommends 5 everyday vegetables to balance hormones naturally

Know five everyday vegetables recommended by a nutritionist that may help support hormone balance, manage PCOS symptoms, and improve overall women's health naturally.

Written By: Muskan Gupta | Published : June 6, 2026 2:59 PM IST

Medically Verified By: Ms Priyanka Savina

PCOS diet (Image AI Generated)

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) is a typical endocrine problem that lots of women of childbearing age suffer from. May cause irregular periods, weight gain, acne, excessive hair growth and conception problems. Although there's no magic formula for the symptoms of PCOS, it may be possible to control symptoms and enhance quality of life with proper meals.

According to Ms Priyanka Savina, Dietitian and Nutritionist, "Eating some vegetables on a daily basis might be helpful with supporting hormonal balance, minimizing inflammation and enhancing insulin sensitivity, all of which are important issues when dealing with PCOS."

5 vegetables to manage hormonal imbalance

Here are five vegetables that are used in your day-to-day food and which can help women suffering from hormonal imbalance:

1. Broccoli

Broccoli contains high levels of fibre, vitamins and antioxidants, which may regulate hormone levels. Contains phyto-component indoles, that may improve the tolerance of excess estrogen. It's also rich in fiber, which aids digestion and may maintain blood sugar levels and makes it an ideal supplement to a PCOS balanced diet.

2. Spinach

It loads up the woman with iron, magnesium and folate, which are key nutrients to women's health. Spinach can contribute to overall vitality, and is a popular vegetable choice for women who experience fatigue and low energy levels due to PCOS. As it is also low calorie and nutritious, it's great for people who are on the healthy weight spectrum.

3. Bitter Gourd

The seeds of bitter gourd (also called "karela") help control blood sugar. As insulin resistance is a frequent occurrence among women that experience PCOS, eating bitter gourd regularly could help in the control of glucose. It has also been found to have antioxidants that block inflammation in the body.

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4. Cauliflower

Another cruciferous vegetable, cauliflower may help balance hormones. It has fiber and healthy plant chemicals that help the liver function, an important element of the process of metabolizing hormones. Cauliflower can also be used as a substitute for those who choose to eat low on carbohydrates, and weight management can be made easier and more effective for women.

5. Bell Peppers

Anti-oxidants and vitamin C are abundant in bell peppers which help reduce oxidative stress. But it has been suggested that chronic inflammation is associated with hormonal imbalance; and eating meals that include bell peppers which are a rich source of antioxidant lycopene, may help lower inflammation and boost immune function. They're also calorie-light and can be tossed in a salad, stir-fry or snacks easily.

Other tips for managing pcos

Along with these yummy nutrient-packed vegetables, experts say it's important to have a balanced diet with whole grains, lean proteins, healthy fats and lots of water. However, other factors, such as regular exercise, sleep and stress management help with the proper functioning of hormones.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered medical advice. Consult a qualified healthcare professional for diagnosis and treatment of PCOS or any other health condition.