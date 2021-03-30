Do you want to switch to a healthy diet? Raise your hand if you often hear that you should eat healthy to stay fit. For people who think that shunning certain foods from your diet is the right way to lead a healthy life, then you are mistaken. While changing unhealthy eating habits may seem like a Herculean task, but it is not. What you need to know is that falling into the trap of fad diets can do you more harm than good. And this stems from misconceptions like thinking a healthy diet is equivalent to bland foods to keeping unrealistic fitness goals that can sabotage your plans to eat a balanced diet. So, stop believing myths and focus on the right way to start eating healthy. Also Read - After dalgona coffee, nature's cereal is the new diet trend going viral

Nmami Agarwal Reveals The Right Way To Begin A Healthy Diet

People have become more conscious of what they eat, especially during Covid. The past year has taught us a lot about healthy eating and exercising, and how leading an unhealthy life can wreak havoc on your health. Celebrity Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal is right on-point to address the problems. In a series of posts, the Delhi-based nutritionist shared a beginner's guide to healthy eating. Here's everything you need to know:

Maintaining A Balance Is Key

In the first part of the series, the nutritionist shared that eating healthy doesn’t necessarily mean that you need to starve yourself. Agarwal in the IGTV shared that “life is meant to be lived joyfully.” She explained that maintaining a balance is key to eating guilt-free. Eat a healthy meal after you have had an unhealthy meal. She said, “It’s like you fell, and you got right back up and started eating healthy and clean, again. Do not wait for tomorrow. It is fine if you missed one healthy meal, but make sure that you don’t miss two of them at the same time.” According to her, anyone can make a mistake but breaking the cycle and getting back on track is more important.

Tame Your Mind The Right Way

In the world of constant unhealthy food temptations, it can be really difficult to say no to them. But according to Agarwal, it is one of the most effective and useful skill, especially if you wish to lead a healthy life. It is possible by choosing the right words to say. “The words you chose to say helps frame your sense of control and empowerment,” said the nutritionist. These words create a loop in your brain that affects your future behaviour. For instance, saying ‘I cannot’ reminds you of your limitations in comparison to ‘I do not,’ which reminds you that you are in control of the situation. In other words, you should choose the right words that do not restrict you but give you the liberty to choose the right path for yourself.

The Simple Trick To Reduce Alcohol Intake

There’s no denying that too much alcohol can lead to an array of health problems, including hypertension, heart disease, cancer, memory problems, alcohol use disorders and more. So, if you wish to drink alcohol then drink it in moderation – Nmami Agarwal has a very simple trick that can help you.

Agarwal suggests using tall glasses instead of short, fat ones for alcohol. “Both the glasses actually contain the same amount of water. But our brain has the tendency to overestimate vertical things. When we drink in a tall glass, we think the quantity is large – it looks bigger to our eyes as compared to short, fat ones. So, height makes things look bigger, so you will drink less from a tall glass,” explained Nmami Agarwal.

Include More Whole Foods

Ditch processed food and switch to whole foods! While processed foods are convenient, they can be extremely harmful to your health. Eating whole foods, on the other hand, comes with an array of nutrients that act together to promote healthy living. The Delhi-based Nutritionist suggests that you should include whole foods 80-90 per cent of the times. According to Agarwal, “Whole foods, generally describe natural, unprocessed, with only one ingredient.” She further explained that whole foods are “lower-in-calorie-density, which means that it is high in nutrients and low in calories.” Explaining the benefits of eating whole foods, she said that eating them is not only healthy but is also an effective way to lose weight.

Display Healthy Items Where You Can See Them

Small changes can make a big difference. While it may seem a little daunting at first, it is not that difficult. Agarwal recommends, “Display healthy foods in a prominent position.” She explains that you tend to grab the first thing you see when you are in a rush or feeling hungry. “Your mind determines what it wants based on what your eyes can see. So, the healthier stuff you surround yourself with, you are more likely to eat it. Make sure to keep unhealthy stuff out of sight,” she added.

In the IGTV, she also mentioned some healthy snacks for you to binge on. Roasted chana, roasted makhana, fruits, air fried home-made beetroot or zucchini chips, a mixture of rice puff with mixed nuts and seed mixture (Pumpkin + Watermelon Seeds).

Note: While these are healthy tips, it is always a good idea to consult a doctor before putting to use any of the above mentioned tips in your daily routine.