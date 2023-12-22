Stop Skipping Breakfast For The Sake Of Your Mental Health!

Your brain functions normally when it gets a constant supply of calories. Studies state that it 20 per cent calories each day. But, what happens if you deprive the brain from food?

There has been more than one research on the necessity of a good wholesome breakfast right after you wake up. Each of these studies has come to one conclusion which is, skipping breakfast can affect your health and it can also be long-term. The conclusions are absolutely right. Sometimes, when you are too busy or in a rush, you might skip breakfast and at the moment you may think that it is not a big deal. If this is a once a month thing then it is no big deal but, if you get into a habit it is a problem. This will not only affect your physical health but also your mental health and well-being. How?

It Can Lead To Mood Disorders

A study conducted by the of Public Health from the University of Michigan wrote in their report that if you skip breakfast or any other important meal of the day, it will lower your blood sugar level, cause mood swings throughout the day, impact your brain and lower its productivity. Another study which was published by Cambridge University Press revealed that you may develop mood disorders if you continue skipping meals. Even a late breakfast can have severe consequences to your health.

It Can Cause Poor Concentration And Brain Fog

Have you wondered how your brain stay productive? It uses up the calories you eat. So, the more you use your brain to do any kind of work, the more calories it will consume. According to researchers of Western Oregon University, your brain uses almost 20 per cent of the calories every day. So, if you deprive your body of food, you are depriving your brain of energy too. It will naturally not be able to function normally, you might experience concentration problem, lack of focus, ability to think straight, foggy brain and slow thinking.

You May Get Anxiety And Depression

A good breakfast will help keep your mind and brain fuel. Similarly, when you deprive them of food, it can go into anxiety mode or depression mode. A study conducted on this revealed that young people who had a tendency to skip meals showed more signs of depressive symptoms and stress. Healthy foods have properties and nutrients which can help lower your cortisol levels. If you do not eat well, you will be more stressed.

You May Develop Anorexia Or Orthorexia

If you develop a habit of missing breakfast, you might later on develop eating disorders. Eating disorders stem from a psychological sense of restricting yourself from eating. People might try to eat as little as possible or deliberately skip important meals throughout the day. This outs you at high risk of anorexia or orthorexia.