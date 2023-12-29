Stop Doing These 5 Things In 2024 For The Sake Of Your Health

Do away with the basic plastic lunch box; it is not good for health!

New year means new habits and letting go of your older self to embrace the person you will become in the coming months. It is the time to make resolutions and prioritise health that is ultimately the biggest asset. So, if you are looking to usher in the New Year with healthy lifestyle choices, consider doing the following basic things.

Integrative health coach and hormonal health specialist Urvashi Agarwal says that the journey to good health involves "not just what we do but also the choices we make". In a post on Instagram, she listed five "smart switches" that can make a significant impact on your well-being and that of your family's. You may choose to leave certain things behind in 2023. Find out what they are.

A non-stick pan or a teflon-coated pan. Instead, opt for utensils made of stainless steel -- such as a kadhai -- and earthen pots for safer cooking. If you are using plastic water bottles still, switch to glass, copper, or steel water bottles. It is important to steer clear of plastic bottles because the chemicals in them can come in contact with water and travel to your bloodstream. The third thing would be to discontinue using plastic chopping boards and make a shift to wooden or stainless steel boards to "avoid microplastics in your food". "Swap refined cooking oils for virgin cold-pressed or wood-pressed options [for] your daily cooking," says the expert. Also avoid rice bran, soy and palm oil and opt for olive and coconut oil, sesame oil, mustard oil or even pure ghee. And finally, promise to do away with the basic plastic lunch box. "Choose stainless steel or glass tiffins, minimising exposure to harmful micro-plastics present in plastic containers," Agarwal advises.

Do these swaps for a healthier life. Would you like to try it in the coming year?

