Stevia contains glycosides that are known to rejuvenate the blood vessels, stimulate urination and aid in the removal of excess sodium from the body. ©Shutterstock

Stevia is a natural sweetener that is supposed to be sweeter than sugar. It is native to South America and the Guarani tribes of Paraguay have been using this since ancient times. It is basically a bushy shrub that also goes by the names of honey leaf plant and sweet chrysanthemum. Today, it is grown in many parts of the world. The leaves of this plant can be used to give a sweet flavour to food and drinks. You can easily grow this plant at home and use the leaves to sweeten your morning cup of tea. Or, you can buy it from the market in liquid, powder or granulated form.

An interesting fact about this herb is that, despite being extremely sweet, it does not increase blood sugar levels of diabetic patients. They can safely use this natural sweetener to add sweetness to their diet. A study at the University of Leuven, Belgium, says that stevia stimulates a protein that is essential for our perception of taste and is involved in the release of insulin after a meal.

STEVIA CAN HELP CONTROL DIABETES: STUDY

According to researchers, the active components of stevia extract, stevioside and steviol, stimulate the ion channel TRPM5. The proteins known as ion channels are a kind of microscopic pathway through which minuscule charged particles enter and leave the cell. These channels are behind many processes in the body, they say and add that TRPM5 is first and foremost essential for the taste perception of sweet, bitter, and umami on the tongue. The taste sensation is made even stronger by the stevia component steviol, which stimulates TRPM5. This explains the extremely sweet flavour of stevia as well as its bitter aftertaste.

Researchers say that TRPM5 ensures that the pancreas releases enough insulin. Therefore, it helps prevent abnormally high blood sugar levels and the development of type 2 diabetes. They conducted experiments on mice and saw that a high-fat diet over a long period of time along with a daily dose of stevioside negates the risk of diabetes in mice with TRPM5. But stevia did not have this protective effect on mice without TRPM5. Hence, researchers concluded that this indicates that the protection against abnormally high blood sugar levels and diabetes is due to the stimulation of TRPM5 with stevia components. They are hopeful that these findings will open up doors for the development of new treatments to control or possibly prevent diabetes.

NUTRITIONAL FACTS ABOUT STEVIA

Stevia is a low-calorie herb that can be used without any fear of weight gain. It is also sweeter than sugar as mentioned earlier. This is a non-carbohydrate glycoside compound with a long shelf life. Stevia can be easily stored at any temperature and it does not ferment. It is a rich source of sterols and antioxidants like flavonoids, triterpenes and tannins. The presence of chlorgenic acid in this herb helps in keeping blood sugar levels down.

HEALTH BENEFITS OF STEVIA

Stevia is natural alternative to sugar and is a good choice for diabetics and weight watchers. It also comes with quite a few health benefits. Let us take a look at a few of them.

It can bring down blood sugar level

Stevia contains the contains a non-carbohydrate glycoside compound called stevioside. When this compound breaks down in the body, the gut bacteria absorbs the glucose-containing particles and prevents it from entering the bloodstream. This ensures that your blood sugar level remains stable. Hence, this is a perfect sweetener for diabetic people.

Stevia can help you maintain your weight

Obesity is rampant today and there is an urgent need to control this disorder. Despite being sweeter than sugar, there stevia is very low in calories. You can add it to your desserts and cookies without worrying about gaining weight. It can also be safely added to kids’ diet to satisfy their sweet cravings without increasing their risk of weight gain. If you want to lose weight, you must make the switch from sugar to stevia.

It has anti-cancer properties

This herb contains powerful antioxidants and this makes it a potent anti-cancer food item. It is particularly useful in prevention of pancreatic cancer. In fact, the presence of the antioxidant, kaempferol, can reduce your risk of pancreatic cancer by almost 23 per cent.

It can bring down your blood pressure levels

Stevia contains glycosides that rejuvenates and dilates the blood vessels, stimulate urination and aid in the removal of excess sodium from the body. Because of these actions, there is less pressure on the cardiovascular system. This helps in keeping blood pressure levels stable. It offers protection to the heart and reduces your risk of heart attacks and strokes.

A WORD OF CAUTION

This is a non-toxic herb. But if you are a diabetic, consult your doctor before using stevia as it may interact with your diabetes medication. Excessive intake of raw stevia may have an adverse effect on your kidneys and reproductive system. It may also affect your cardiovascular health. This non-nutritive sweetener may also be harmful for beneficial gut bacteria and may cause metabolic diseases in some people.

If you are growing your own stevia, avoid using it if you are pregnant. But the refined version is comparatively safer. Some people may be allergic to this herb. They may experience diarrhoea, nausea, abdominal cramps and also bloating. At times, it may induce dizziness in some people. But it is generally safe if you have it in moderation.