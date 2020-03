After a long day, a refreshing drink can rejuvenate you. You want to sit down with a tall glass of your favourite drink or sip a cup of hot beverage. But if you are on the wrong side of 40, you need to be careful about what you hold in your hands. Your body undergoes certain changes as you age and some drinks may not be as good for you as it was when you were younger. And, the first thing you may notice after 40 is a thickening waistline. In all probability, the culprit is your favourite drink.

But how do you make a distinction between healthy and unhealthy drinks when all work to refresh and rejuvenate you? This is where we come in. Here we list a few drinks that you must absolutely steer clear off once you turn 40. This will keep you fit and slim and healthy for years to come. Most of these drinks look and sound harmless. Others are hyped as health drinks. But the effects of these drinks are different for people of different age groups.

Diet Soda

If you think, diet soda is better than the regular variety, you are mistaken. It still contains the artificial colors and sugar additives like aspartame. This drink can cause weight gain. Over time, it can also cause digestive disorders. So, it is best to avoid this drink.

Frozen Cocktails

Maybe a frozen margarita is your dream drink whenever you visit a pub on a hot summer day. But it is definitely not good for your waistline considering the fact that it has about 600 calories. As you grow old, you burn less calories. That is why you need to be careful about what you eat and drink. Even your strawberry daiquiri has 200 calories with 40 grams of sugar per serving.

Fruit Juice

This is a safe and healthy drink. But only if you are young. Granted, it comes loaded with vitamin C. But it also contains a lot of sugar. It is perfect for adding on belly fat. Instead, go for water infused with slices of oranges, lemon and grapefruit. If you keep the peels on, it will also help you get rid of stored visceral fat.

Milkshakes

Well, if you make this at home, you are on safe ground. But avoid having this outside. Most restaurants add a lot of additives to it. It could be anything from candy to flavour enhancing chemicals. Definitely not good for your health.