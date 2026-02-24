Stay Energized This Eid Expert Reveals Smart Eating Tips To Avoid Overeating

Stay Energised This Eid: Expert Reveals Smart Eating Tips To Avoid Overeating

Eid is full of joy, thankfulness and festivities. Once Ramadan ends, and one month of fasting is over, one totally enjoys eating festive food, sweet desserts, and being with family members. The abrupt switch between fasting and feasting can also result in overeating, gastric issues, and a lack of energy. In case you want to remain active during this Eid and at the same time enjoy your traditional food, it is important to keep the balance and pay attention to what and how you eat.

Dr. Pankaj Bansal, Senior Consultant - Internal Medicine, ShardaCare-Healthcity Reveals,

"one should stay alert to eat in order to remain vibrant and not to experience a negative reaction to excessive food intake. Rather than avoiding meals and binging later, a healthy breakfast such as proteins, fiber and healthy fats should be taken at the beginning of the day to maintain constant energy levels. You also need to take small and slow bites to give the body time to give you an indication of fullness. It is also beneficial to focus on homemade food and put on fresh fruits and salads on top of festive food to aid digestion. Another benefit of being hydrated during the day is that one does not experience the feeling of being tired and develops unwarranted cravings because thirst can be easily confused with hunger".

Balanced And Light Breakfast

A balanced and light breakfast is most significant and healthy Eid tips as it should be taken in the morning before the day. It takes time to get your body used to this after weeks of organised starvation. Rather than just hopping onto heavy, fried foods or desserts that contain sugar, choose food with high levels of proteins and fiber such as bread, yogurt, eggs, fruits, or nuts, which are of the whole grain. These foods are useful in managing the level of blood sugar and avoiding energy crashes in the afternoon.

Mindful Eating Is Important

The amount of food on the Eid festivities is critical. There is a table full of biryani, kebabs, curries, and sweets, it is tempting to have it all at the same time. Instead of loading your plate, put small amounts on it and slow down the consumption. Mindful eating will enable your brain to be full, fighting the urge of overeating. By eating at a slow pace and resting between bites, you will gain considerable benefits with regard to digestion and feeling full on less food.

Keep Yourself Hydrated

Water is also very important in keeping the energy levels up. When you are on Ramadan, your body gets used to less water. During Eid, ensure that you take lots of water during the day. Thirst is sometimes confused with hunger, hence the unnecessary snack that comes with it. The target is at least 6-8 glasses of water, and reducing sugary beverages, or carbonated beverages, which bring about bloating and fatigue.

Incorporate Foods With Good Digestion

The other intelligent eating suggestion on Eid is to have decadent food with healthier alternatives. When you are about to have a rich lunch, make dinner time light in salads, grilled meat, and vegetables. Incorporating foods with high fibre, such as lentils, greens, and whole grains, will enhance the digestive system and help avoid sluggishness. Whenever you are feeling like having something sweet, you can also fulfill your craving by using fresh fruits instead of various desserts that are full of sugar.

Brisk Stroll After Dinner

Eid celebrations also necessitate physical activity. Although one has to concentrate on food, exercise can maintain metabolic levels and energy. A brisk stroll after dinner or light stretching is also helpful in digestive processes and overall lightening of the feeling. It does not require a vigorous exercise, even a simple movement can make a significant change.

Small Portions For Dessert

The most difficult step is the management of Eid sweets. Traditional desserts are usually tasty yet high in sugar and fats. Moderation, rather than being an extremist. Share the desserts with the family members or take smaller portions. That way, you will be able to have treats during the festivities without being so guilty or overly full.

Lastly, listen to your body. The digestive system is likely to be extra sensitive after Ramadan. Note the level of hunger and fullness, and do not eat just because there is food. Eid is a time of bonding, thanksgiving and feast but not overeating. Through mindful eating, drinking plenty of fluids, having balanced meals, and having a moderate amount of food, you can still have a pleasant Eid without overeating. These clever and healthy Eid ideas will keep you alive, happy and enjoy your celebrations to the fullest.

