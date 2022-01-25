Sprouts: Have This Nutrition Dense Food For Both Health And Beauty

Sprouted seeds can be mixed together, because each has a distinct flavour.

Indulging in a bowl of sprouts a day will keep you healthy and beautiful. Here's a guide to how you can make your own.

One way of supplying the body with a high level of nutrition is by including sprouts in the daily diet. They not only help to strengthen the immune system but are particularly good for promoting hair growth. Sprouts are germinated grains, beans, lentils and seeds. They are the richest source of naturally occurring vitamins and cannot be duplicated by the most sophisticated laboratories. They contain an excellent balance of amino acids, fatty acids, natural sugars, minerals, vitamins and enzymes. They are also probably the cheapest form of high nutrition for the body.

The many benefits of sprouts

Sprouts have great benefits for both health and beauty. They improve the process of elimination, getting rid of toxins and wastes and cleansing the system. This benefits the body, as many problems arise out of inefficient elimination and a congested system. In fact, including sprouts in the daily diet can help to improve overall health, cleanse the system and boost immunity to diseases.

Make your own sprouts

You may be able to buy sprouted lentils (dals) and peas from health-food or grocer's shops. But, the easiest way to obtain them is by sprouting them at home. You can germinate wheat, kala chana, kabuli chana, dals (like green mung), soya beans, rajma, barley, millet, seeds (of sunflower, sesame, mustard, pumpkin, radish), fenugreek (methi). In fact, it is easiest to grow sprouts during the hot and humid season. Choose a place in the house which is warm. As already mentioned, the summer and rainy seasons are excellent for sprouting, as less time is needed.

A step-by-step guide

Here's what you need to do. Follow these steps to get the perfect sprouts.

Take a handful of seed, beans, or grains.

To start with, you can take kala chana and mung (with the skin). This will increase seven or eight times after sprouting.

Clean them and wash them well.

Keep them separate, as the germination time differs.

Soak them in water for 24 hours.

If you find that the water has evaporated, soak them for some more time, but after washing them and adding more water.

The next day, wash them well and put each in separate wet cloth or napkins. Tie them up.

The effort should be to keep the cloth wet. Do not keep it in water but keep wetting the cloth or napkin.

Wash them in water daily and repeat the procedure.

In the hot season, you can wash them two or three times a day.

In 3 to 5 days, you will see the tiny white shoots that have sprouted. Lentils sprout faster than beans. Keep repeating the same process till the shoots are about an inch long. Put them on a tray and keep them in the sun for about half an hour. This is done to allow the sprouts to get some sunlight. If the sun is too hot, keep them away from direct sunlight.

Now, enjoy a nutritious meal

You can start eating them right away. They can also be stored in the refrigerator. Sprouted seeds can be mixed together, because each has a distinct flavour. Sprouted radish seeds, for instance, have a hot pungent flavour. They can also be ground together and mixed to yogurt (curd), to make "raitas." You can also add sprouts to salads. They can be taken by adding chopped cucumber, tomatoes, radish, onions, green dhania, mint (pudina), a dash of lemon juice and "chaat masala". Start the process of sprouting every three days, so that you always have a stock of sprouts.

Indeed, have a bowl of sprouts everyday for good health, beauty and vitality.

(This article is authored by Shahnaz Husain, a Padma Shri Award recipient and pioneer of the Ayurvedic beauty movement and the head of a global network of franchise ventures and 375 formulations.)

