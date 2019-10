Spirulina is a superfood with amazing nutritional benefits. It is commonly used as a food in certain parts of Africa and also Mexico. This is an algae that has been popular since ancient times for its health benefits.

Today, this blue-green algae is taken by many people as a dietary supplement. It is packed with protein, polyunsaturated fats, beta carotene, minerals and vitamins and is suitable even for people who follow a vegetarian and vegan diets. It is also rich in antioxidant and has incredible inflammation-fighting properties. It can also boost your immune system and lower bad cholesterol levels. It is also known for its anti-bacterial properties. The best thing about this dietary supplement is that it can thrives on both fresh water as well as salt water.

According to a study, spirulina microalgae could be a good source of antioxidants due to the presence of carotenoids deriving from chlorophyll. Researchers say that it could provide bacterial growth inhibiting action because of certain fatty acids. Spirulina is a type of microalgae that naturally produces antioxidants (like carotenoids and Xanthophylls), and antimicrobial compounds like polysaccharides or fatty acids among other beneficial substances, they say. This study was undertaken by Universidad Autónoma de Madrid.

Let us look at the health benefits of this nutrient-dense food supplement.

It can help you control cholesterol levels

A high cholesterol level is associated with heart diseases, which is a leading cause of death across the world. If you have spirulina daily, you can reduce your risk of heart disorders significantly. This dietary supplement not only reduces bad cholesterol levels, but it also increases your good cholesterol.

It may offer protection against cancer

Spirulina may also be able to offer protection against certain cancers and is said to be particularly effective in preventing and treating oral cancer. According to a study at the Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center, a super cocktail of six natural compounds in vegetables, fruits, spices and plant roots killed 100 per cent of sample breast cancer cells without toxic side effects on normal cells. This was published in The Journal of Cancer. One of the compounds was C-phycocyanin derived from spirulina.

Spirulina may offer protection against strokes

High blood pressure can lead to heart diseases, strokes and even chronic kidney disease. If uncontrolled, it can be fatal. According to a study at the University of South Florida Health Sciences Center, an antioxidant-rich diet may limit brain damage from stroke and other neurological disorders. This study was published in the journal Experimental Neurology. Spirulina is on of the richest sources of antioxidants.

Spirulina can help in weight loss

This is high in nutrients and low in calories. And, as we all know, you lose weight if you eat low calorie foods. Add spirulina to your diet to lose weight. It is known to increase your metabolic rate. This will also help you to burn more calories each day. In other words, this nutrient-dense supplement can help you lose weight.

It can boost mental health

Spirulina can boost the production of serotonin and improve mood. It is a good source of tryptophan, an amino acid that supports serotonin production. It can help you fight depression and anxiety and promote overall wellbeing.

A word of caution

As with all good things, spirulina also comes with its own set of side-effects. Just because something is good does not mean that you should blindly have it. It can be bad for people with some underlying health conditions. It may also contain toxins as a result of contamination. This can be harmful for health. You are also supposed to have this superfood in moderation. Too much can harm your liver. It may also be bad for people with any autoimmune disorders like multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis and lupus. In very rare cases, it may affect your skin and make muscles weak.

Another side-effect of spirulina is that it is also an anti-coagulant effect. This means it can prevent your blood from clotting if you have any cuts or injuries. People with bleeding disorder must keep away from this supplement. To be on the safe side, just consult your doctor before you start taking this supplement.