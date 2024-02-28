Spices To Prevent Diabetes: Here's How You Can Take These 9 Widely Used Indian Spices Daily!

Indian spices are famous for possessing healing properties for many diseases. But, can they also help prevent chronic illnesses like diabetes?

Diabetes has become a very prevalent health disease in the entire world. Diabetes cases in India has reached a record level last year when Lancet Study reported that at least 9 million people are suffering from this disease. So, what is diabetes and why has it become so widespread in recent years? Diabetes impacts the blood sugar levels or glucose levels in the blood. Our pancreas's min function is to produce insulin which keeps the glucose levels in check. However, sometimes the pancreas does not make enough insulin. This leads to an increase in the level of glucose in the body. High glucose level then disrupts other functions in the body.

The common types of diabetes are as follows among which type-2 is the most common worldwide:

Type-2 diabetes Pre-diabetes Type-1 diabetes Gestational diabetes

9 Widely Used Indian Spices That Can Help Prevent Diabetes

India is famous worldwide for its herbs and spices and Indian families use them in food daily. One way to incorporate spices in your food is by simply following traditional Indian recipes. They already have certain basic ingredients in them such as turmeric, garam masala which includes the powdered form of cinnamon, cardamom and cloves, etc. Indian families also use a lot of ginger and garlic to prepare their meals. In a way, proper desi dishes are already designed to prevent diabetes. However, if you want to take it up a notch, you can also follow these ways of consuming spices daily.

Turmeric or Haldi: It is has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, can boost insulin sensitivity and regulate blood sugar levels. Take haldi with warm milk at night or with warm water on an empty stomach in the morning. Cinnamon Or Dalchini: Boosts insulin sensitivity, regulates blood sugar and reduces the speed of absorption of carbohydrates in the body. Take cinnamon with tea or with warm water mix with honey. Fenugreek Or Methi: Boosts insulin secretion and slows down digestion of carbs. Soak methi seeds in water overnight. Strain and drink it first thing in the morning. Cumin Or Jeera: Can help with digestion, regulate blood sugar levels and manage weight and metabolism. The best way to take cumin is through your daily meals. Coriander Or Dhania: Improves glucose uptake by cells, increases insulin production and is also an antioxidant. The best way to take cumin is through your daily meals. Cloves Or Laung: Take cloves with tea, warm water or warm milk. Ginger Or Adrak: Drink ginger tea or water daily. Garlic Or Lehsun: The best way to take garlic is through your regular meals or you can take one small piece of garlic right before your lunch. Mustard Or Sarson: Take mustard with your meals.