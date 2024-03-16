South Indian Filter Coffee: What Are The Health Benefits Of World's Second Best Coffee?

The most famous states that serve this special South Indian filter coffee are Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and some parts of Maharashtra too. Read on to find out its benefits.

There are two types of people in the world. The first are the people obsessed with tea or chai. A hot cup of chai solves every single problem in their life. The second type of people are the ones obsessed with different variations of coffee. These people wake up with coffee, work with coffee and relax with coffee. There are a handful of countries which are famous for their unique coffee flavour and among them are South America, Central America, Africa, the Middle East and Southeast Asia.

Recently, India made headlines for a particularly special coffee type, the South Indian filter coffee. This coffee, mainly cultivated and brewed in South India has been ranked as the second best coffee in the world, announced by popular global food guide platform Taste Atlas. South Indian filter coffee is indeed delicious and deserves the second place. But, what are its health benefits?

Health Benefits Of South Indian Filter Coffee

South Indian filter coffee is famous for its unique blend and flavour. Experts say that, its uniqueness is what makes it so famous worldwide. During the extraction process, the water is allowed to trickle down very slowly. This allows it to gather more aroma, flavours, body, benefits and the aftertaste from the coffee blend. This process is called decoction.

The most famous states that serve this special filter coffee are Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and some parts of Maharashtra too. Here are its benefits:

Coffee can give you a quick energy boost and thus is one of the best ways to start your day. One cup is more than enough to give you a jolt of energy for the day. Coffee is good for your brain. Caffeine present in coffee can help your brain focus, it can improve memory, concentration and help you make better decisions. Caffeine is known to boost neurotransmitters like dopamine and norepinephrine which helps aid cognitive functions. Coffee is very rich in antioxidants like polyphenols and chlorogenic acids which can help in body detox, and fight free radicals in the body. Chlorogenic acids are also known to increase insulin sensitivity. This helps diabetes patients keep their blood glucose in control. It also reduces the risk of type-2 diabetes of pre-diabetes. Chlorogenic acids present in coffee may also help with digestion and gut problems. Coffee is known to reduce risks of neurological problems like Alzheimer's disease. By boosting cognitive function, it can also help reduce risks of memory loss.

The caffeine content in South Indian filter coffee is higher and this also adds to the flavour. However, experts state that caffeine content in one 100 ml cup of filter coffee is equal to 235 ml to 470 ml cups of Americano. Such is the uniqueness in just one cup of filter coffee. So, while taking this beverage, be careful not to take excess amounts.