Sonam Kapoor Shares Her Pregnancy Diet: Here's What The Actress Ate To Stay Healthy

Sonam Kapoor Shares Her Pregnancy Diet

Take a look at Sonam Kapoor's pregnancy diet she followed in order to stay safe and healthy.

The journey to becoming a mother is filled with several shades of emotions. And what makes these emotions happy for the to-be-mom is how she is managing her lifestyle habits. During those few months of pregnancy, a to-be-mom is required to follow certain diet regulations, that can not only help the mother to stay healthy but also the baby growing inside happy. To give expecting moms a glimpse of what is to add to their diet, Bollywood actress, and new mom, Sonam Kapoor has shared her pregnancy diet.

Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja became parents to their first child - a baby boy earlier this year. Ever since then the actress has been sharing insights from her pregnancy journey.

During those 9 months periods, an expecting mother goes through significant physical and mental changes, and that is why it is important that she adds a lot of nutrient-rich foods to her diet.

Sonam Kapoor's Pregnancy Diet

Sonam Kapoor shared the diet that she followed when she was pregnant. She captioned the post as -- "Prenatal foods to add". She shared the full list of foods that she consumed during her pregnancy journey.

Here is a list of foods to add:

Staying hydrated is important. Sonam Kapoor said - "Liquids are the most important! Water water water." Vegetables: Sonam also says that it is important to add vitamin A and potassium to the pregnancy diet. These vegetables include - carrots, sweet potatoes, pumpkin, spinach, cooked greens, tomatoes, and red sweet peppers. Fruits: Adding fruits rich in potassium is important. Some of these fruits are - cantaloupe, honeydew, mangoes, prunes, bananas, apricots, oranges, and red or pink grapefruit. Dairy: fat-free or low-fat yogurt, oat milk, soy milk, coconut milk (I was dairy free, as I'm lactose intolerant) buttermilk, paneer (cottage cheese) Grains: ready-to-eat cereals/cooked cereals (for iron and folic acid) and I'm gluten-free as well. I found out that was easier on my gut Proteins: beans dals and peas; nuts and seeds; chicken lamb salmon, trout, herring, sardines, pollock, etc

The actress also shared an Instagram story, and captioned it - "It's important to source clean organic produce (avoid exposure to pesticides) and to cook it well."

Here are a few things to keep in mind when deciding the diet of an expecting mother:

Avoid anything raw during pregnancy. This includes raw meat, fish, and salads. The worst thing is to get a bad tummy prenatally it can be dangerous for your baby's well-being. Avoid anything unpasteurized (dairy or juice) Avoid alcohol and smoking Avoid caffeine, girls unfortunately chocolate contains caffeine. Limit coffee and chocolate intake.

