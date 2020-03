Sonam Kapoor shared an Instagram story where she was seen cooking stir-fried tofu dish for her husband Anand Ahuja.

It is amazing to see how people are creatively using their time amidst lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak. With a lot of free time, everyone is coming up with some or the other activities to keep themselves busy. And especially our Bollywood celebs, who are not leaving any stone unturned in sharing their daily lives. While some are posting their workout videos, some are trying their hand at cooking. Yes, recently, we came across an Instagram story of Sonam Kapoor where she was seen cooking stir-fried tofu dish for her husband Anand Ahuja. The actress had shared the story of the nutritious meal a few days back. Take a look at the images:

Isn’t this stir-fried tofu look yummy? The dish included a mix of red bell pepper, green bell pepper, green beans and onion petals. Tofu is renowned for its various health benefits, check out:

Low in calories

Tofu contain proteins and fibres yet is low in calories. As per experts you can double the quantity of tofu as much as you would eat meat.

Reduces the risk of cardiovascular diseases

Tofu has lower amount of cholesterol, triglycerides and lipoprotein as compared to meat. This means switching to tofu can reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease and high blood pressure.

Rich in calcium

Four ounce of tofu’s serving comprises of enough calcium which is found in a glass of cow milk. Calcium is important for women who are at the risk of osteoporosis and it is also beneficial for children.

Reduces the risk of cancer

Tofu has isoflavones, which have plenty of benefits. For example, isoflavones help in relieving the symptoms of menopause and reducing the risk of certain types of cancers, especially breast cancer.\

Contains fibre

Tofu contains fibre which helps you feel full quite soon. This leads to lower amount of accidental overeating or no overeating at all.

Contains no saturated fat

Saturated fat is considered the worst kind of fat which is very harmful as it may lead to heart diseases, high blood-pressure and many more deadly health conditions. Therefore, tofu is a safe and tasty food to have as it contains no saturated fat.