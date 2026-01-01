Soha Ali Khan Shares Her Go-To Green Juice Recipe—Not A Detox, But Gentle Daily Body Support

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Soha Ali Khan is one of the recent celebrities who gave her followers an insight into her everyday wellness routine by sharing her favourite green juice recipe, so it is evident that the beverage is not a detox, but simply a form of daily body support. In a society where clean drinking and overnight cleanses are the buzz terms in the health industry, the moderation of the actor is commendable in the sense that it endorses sustainable, daily wellbeing as opposed to the fad diets. Going to social media, Soha Ali Khan said that her green juice is her most preferred thing to do in the morning. She has emphasised that the body has an effective detox mechanism in the liver and the kidneys, and diligent use of juices may not be a good solution to clean the body. Rather, her recipe is hydrating, fibre, mineral and anti-inflammatory to help natural body function.
The recipe of green juice given by Soha Ali Khan contains very simple and readily available ingredients like carrot, cucumber and celery, among other fresh greens. These products are known to be high in the content of water, vitamins and anti-oxidants, thus the drink is light to the stomach, but healthy.
Carrots contain beta-carotene and maintain the eyes, and cucumber sustains the process of hydration and cooling the body. Celery is a source of fibre and natural electrolytes, which enhances and improves digestion and less bloating. A combination of these ingredients will form a balanced drink that will promote overall well-being without stressing the digestive system.
Green juice recipe by Soha Ali Khan is a good reminder that big changes can be achieved by tiny, consistent steps that would significantly improve overall health. Overall, Redefining green juice as the beneficial daily practice instead of the detox, Soha inspires a healthier relationship with food and wellness, one that values balance, food and self-care, rather than the false health claims.
