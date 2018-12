The soft food diet foods contain low-fibre which are easy to digest and swallow. Basically, it is a transition diet that helps the digestive system to function normally post abdominal surgery. However, to prevent any sudden flare-ups careful planning is required. You must know which foods to eat and avoid to speed up the recovery process. To find out all about the soft food diet give this post a quick read.

This is a short-term diet plan that gives the digestive system a bit of rest. The foods are generally soft, low in fibre, chopped, mashed, or blended, which one can swallow easily. And the low fibre content puts less pressure on the small intestine and stomach.

What are the soft foods one can eat post-surgery?

Depending on your medical condition you may need to be on a soft food diet temporarily or permanently. Generally, foods are prescribed by the doctors for those who have undergone surgery or suffering from stomach ulcers. And be sure about the foods you eat. Take a look at the following section to know what should be eaten. One can have foods like mango juice, white rice, bone broth, avocado, banana, pancakes with syrup, mashed white potatoes or legumes, vegetable and fruit juices, jelly, yoghurt, ice cream, custard, etc.

What are the foods one should avoid post-surgery?

There are several foods which you need to completely avoid while your digestive tract is still recovering post-surgery. Those foods include popcorn, dry fruits, whole legumes, toasts and crackers, raw vegetables, berries, meat, fried veggies, coconut, aerated drinks, etc.

Here, we have also mentioned some soft food diet recipes which you can make at home easily.

Mashed potato with veggies

You need to take one peeled white potato, one finely chopped carrot, half cup mashed peas, half cup homemade yoghurt and salt. First, boil the potato and carrot in a pot. Transfer them to a bowl once they are done. Mash the boiled potato and carrot. Add salt according to your taste, yoghurt and mashed peas. Mix everything properly and have it.

Blended chicken soup

Take 2 skinless chicken breast, half cup of chopped tomato, celery, onion, carrot and salt. First, heat a non-stick soup pot and put all the ingredients in it. Stir and cook for a minute, then add a cup of water. Until the chicken breast and the veggies are cooked thoroughly, let it boil. Switch off the burner and then to make a thick paste use a hand blender to blend the chicken and veggies. Serve it hot in a soup bowl.