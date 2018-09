There are a lot of foods and beverages that you consume every day that are staining your teeth © Shutterstock

Every morning, while brushing your teeth, are you notching yellow stains on your teeth? And promising to yourself that you will not drink coffee here on? Well, your morning cuppa is not to be blamed entirely for the discolouration. There are a lot of other foods and beverages that you consume every day that are staining your teeth. Here they are…

Soda: Yes, that’s right! Every time you sip a cola, those artificial sweeteners damage your tooth’s enamel. The artificial sugar present in aerated drinks breaks down the tooth’s enamel and allows bacteria to grow rapidly. And here is some bad news for people who love dark coloured drinks. They are even worse when it comes to staining your teeth.

Wine: Though you might not be drinking wine every day, but it does contain tannins – found in tea as well – which stains the teeth. Experts say that red wine can change your teeth’s colour to shades of grey. On the other hand, white wine darkens the existing stains and has more acidic properties, which help other drinks to penetrate your teeth.

Smoking: No brainer, right? Other than umpteen number of health hazards that is brings with every puff, we hope you know that it damages your teeth and gums as well. The nicotine and tar in the cigarettes can make your teeth yellow in short period of time. Need more reasons to quit?

Citrus foods: We all love our dose of citrus foods, right? And with numerous health benefits that they give, it’s hard to imagine that they can cause stains on your set of 32. Experts say that citrus foods contain an acid that erodes the enamel of the teeth and makes the teeth appear yellow in colour.

Desserts and Sweets: Surprised, eh? Shouldn’t be actually! Sugar rich foods are known for causing cavities. And they’re also responsible for discolouration and staining of teeth too. The sugars in desserts erode the teeth’s natural enamel, causing discolouring and giving yellowish tinge. They are also considered bad for your oral hygiene as it allows bacteria to flourish.