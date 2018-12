This is that time of the year when we, even the most conscious and strict of us, let ourselves loose and indulge in foods that we wouldn’t have touched otherwise. While it is okay to allow yourself some sort of a leeway during the festivities, you need to be a little mindful about what you put in your mouth. Moreover, your fitness regime can go for a toss during this time. So you need to extra cautious, especially about how much sugar you end up having. We all are aware of the fact that too much sugar intake can cause weight gain, diabetes and depression. Going overboard on sugar and refined carbohydrates can permanently damage your metabolism too. Due to the over consumption of sugar, you may become insulin-resistant. You will be unable to get your carbohydrate tolerance back, once it’s gone. Hence, it is essential to keep a tab on your sugar consumption and satiate your cravings in a healthy way. Today, we will tell you how you can reduce your sugar intake and still enjoy Christmas.

Replace your white flour with healthy alternatives

“During Christmas, if you are planning to bake cake, cookies or desserts then you should keep in mind that you should avoid using white flour (maida) which can invite a host of health ailments like fatty liver, weight gain, mood swings and high blood pressure. Instead of white flour, you can use whole millets- buckwheat, sorghum (jowar) and quinoa which are jam-packed with iron, protein, calcium and magnesium and can help you to cut those excess kilos. Instead of buying a cake which contains trans fat, you should go for a homemade one and ensure that you are using the right kind of fat. Using use olive oil and home-made ghee can help cut down on bad fat,” says Manjari Chandra, Senior Consultant, Nutrition, Max Healthcare.

Say no to artificial sweeteners

“People tend to eat cake, cupcakes, chocolates which are loaded with sugar. Instead of that, you can opt for natural sweeteners in the form of fruits. For eg- if you are making a sweet pancake, cake or a tart then instead of using white sugar, use figs and dates which can add sweetness to your dish. You can also opt for jaggery which acts as a natural sugar and helps you stay energized and palm sugar which is loaded with nutrients and may reduce blood sugar spikes when compared to white sugar,” says Chandra.

Avoid buying sweets and baked goods

“Owing to the festive season, you tend to stock up sweets and cookies, thinking what if the guests visit unexpectedly. But, doing so can be a bad idea! If you buy those huge tins of sweets, you will also feel tempted to eat them and thus, it can lead to the over intake of sugar and unwanted calories,” advises Chandra.

Follow these golden rules to banish your cravings

See to it that you include vegetables and salads in your plate before eating desserts. Eating a salad before eating your meal can help you eat fewer calories overall. You should eat slowly and chew your food properly will prevent you from enjoying your meals, make you feel bloated and you may become fat as well.

Portion control is key

You should not over-indulge in desserts, cake and sweets, hence, limit your portion size. If you are eating chocolate, stick to two pieces only. This way, you will be able to satisfy your cravings. Even if you are eating sweets or baked goods, don’t forget to balance it out by compensating and eating a healthy meal which includes, fresh fruits, veggies and salads. You can speak to your nutritionist as well regarding the right strategies you can adopt to control your sugar intake.