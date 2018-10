Follow these fasting tips and try the recipe suggested by the expert. © Shutterstock

This Navratri, if you have also decided to fast then you shouldn’t miss these wonderful tricks given by Pavithra. N. Raj, Chief Dietician, Columbia Asia Referral Hospital Yeshwanthpur. She says you should stay hydrated by consuming 3 litres of water per day and you can also eat a banana. Along with few tips she also gives an amazing recipe! Relish!

Which foods to eat if one is fasting?

“Hydrate yourself with plenty of oral fluids – like water/ tender coconut water and fruit juice. Foods like kichidi/ sweet potato/ kheer/ fruits and vegetables can be consumed,” says Pavithra. N. Raj.

What to keep in mind?

“Avoid using too much oil while preparing your fasting dish. Cook your dishes in minimal oil. The dish shouldn’t be spicy as you may suffer from acidity.”

Note: Avoid going overboard. You should consult your expert before fasting. Since, your expert will be able to guide you regarding the right kind of diet you should follow if you are fasting. Happy Navratri to all!

Pavithra. N. Raj has also dished out a lip-smacking recipe for you! Go for it.

Rajgira paratha recipe

Ingredients

• 1 cup Rajgira ka atta

• ½ teaspoon ginger paste

• 2 chopped green chillies

• ½ cup boiled potatoes, peeled and mashed

• 1 tablespoon finely chopped coriander leaves

• 1 ½ tablespoon of Ghee

• 1 tablespoon plain yoghurt

• 2 tablespoon of water

• Rock salt as per your requirement

Method

• Boil the potato, peel and mash it.

• You should take rajgira atta in a bowl and add ginger paste, chopped green chillies, coriander and mashed potato along with salt.

• Mix well and then add ghee and yoghurt. Mix it and make a dough by using a little water.

• Rest it for 30 minutes. Then, divide the dough into five equal portions and make balls.

• Take a ball and flatten it out.

• You should roll it gently and make a paratha of it.

• Heat the tawa on medium heat.

• Apply some ghee on it and place the paratha on the tawa.

• Let it get cooked properly on both the sides.

• Serve it and enjoy!