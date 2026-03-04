Skyscraper singer Demi Lovato opens up about eating disorder recovery: Coping tips that make a difference

Demi Lovato first revealed her struggle with food in 2011, a condition termed as bulimia nervosa that occurs when an indivudal have a habit of binge-eating.

Skyscraper singer Demi Lovato, 33, candidly opens up about battling an eating disorder for years and how she found peace in the kitchen. The Sorry Not Sorry singer first revealed her struggle with food in 2011, which the Mayo Clinic defines as the act of binge-eating, scientifically termed as bulimia nervosa.

In an Instagram post shared on February 27, she wrote, "This week is National Eating Disorder Awareness Week. Its a topic that is so close to my heart and one that is so important for us to continue to talk about." The 33-year-old singer, who recently launched a cookbook, went on to explain about her 'tiny steps every day to heal' her 'relationship with food'.

She said, "If you had told the Demi 10 years ago who was struggling with disordered eating, that she would one day be releasing a cookbook, she would never believe you. I created this book from a place of knowing how intimidating the kitchen can be, and after learning how important it is to nourish yourself. It all started with taking tiny steps every day to heal my relationship with food, truly one plate at a time."

While speaking to a leading media outlet, the Cool For The Summer singer said, "Finding freedom with food really helped me on my journey in recovery. I remember being in treatment, and there was a time when we went on an outing and we had to go to the grocery store. I broke down into tears because being around so much food was so overwhelming for me."

Talking about her recovery process from an eating disorder, she told the media, "I found so much joy, and I just had so much fun. I started cooking more. I started experimenting in the kitchen. I started trying new recipes, and for me, it just really helped me in my recovery."

Tips to cope with eating disorders

According to the National Institute of Health (NIH), coping refers to the thoughts and behaviours that people engages to manage, tolerate or reduce internal or external demands that are appraised as exceeding an individual's resources and is typically thought of as a factor that mediates the relation between stress and the onset of psychiatric illness. Here are some simple yet effective tips you can follow to cope with eating disorders:

Mindfulness and relaxation techniques: Practice deep-breathing exercises to manage stress Healthy distraction methods: Redirect focus from negative thoughts by doing things you love like cooking or gardening Family and friends: Build a supportive network Professional help: Take help from therapists, dietitians and medical doctors Routine and structure: Create a structure for your daily life for stability Setting realistic goals: Address physical, emotional, psychological and social factors contributing to the disorder

