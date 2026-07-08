Skip collagen powders: 5 everyday foods that naturally boost collagen for younger-looking skin

Want firmer, healthier skin naturally? Add these five everyday foods to your diet to support collagen production, improve skin elasticity, and maintain a youthful glow.

Medically Verified By: Ms. Ginni Kalra

Foods that naturally boost collagen for younger-looking skin

While collagen powders are a huge trend in beauty products, optimal skin health can be achieved in other ways. Collagen is a protein which is made by your body that helps to maintain firmness, softness, and elasticity in the skin. But after age 20s, your body slows down production; usually this begins at that age.

According to Ms Ginni Kalra, Dietician, Aakash Healthcare, Vitamin C plays an important role in the production of collagen, and a healthy diet that includes adequate levels of protein, vitamins and minerals will help preserve healthy skin, according to the Mayo Clinic. Instead of relying solely on supplements, you can easily make certain foods a part of your daily diet that can boost collagen production naturally.

1. Citrus fruits

Oranges, lemons, sweet lime and grapefruit are great sources of vitamin C, one of the most important nutrients for the production of collagen. Vitamin C promotes Collagen formation and is an antioxidant to guard skin cells from damage due to pollution and sun exposures. Adding citrus fruit or lemon water to your daily diet is a simple means of boosting your Vitamin C levels. The Mayo Clinic recommends getting vitamin C from whole foods rather than relying only on supplements.

2. Eggs

Eggs contain good quality protein and amino acids including proline which partakes in the production of collagen. They also include selenium and biotin, which help promote healthy hair and skin. Eggs don't have collagen, but they do have the collagen components your body has to create its own collagen. Boiling an egg or cooking an omelette in the morning can be an easy way to add to a skin healthy diet.

3. Nuts and seeds

Nuts such as almonds, walnuts, sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds and flaxseeds are good sources of vitamin E, zinc, copper, and good fats. These nutrients shield skin from the damage to existing collagen, and assist skin repair or hydration.

4. Amla (Indian gooseberry)

Amla is a great source of vitamin C in its natural form. It may aid in generating collagen in addition to combat complimentary radicals that may be accountable for wrinkling and lifeless skin. There are various healthy options to bring this superfood into your diet that includes fresh amla, amla juice without sugar or homemade amla chutney.

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5. Bone broth or protein-rich foods

Bone broth is made in a way that gives them collagen, as well as a variety of amino acids (glycine, proline, etc.). Lean chicken and fish, pulses, tofu and dairy products are also sources of protein that can be beneficial for the process of collagen production. Collagen formation requires adequate protein intake as well as vitamins C, zinc and copper, which are important nutrients in the diet, as stated by Mayo Clinic.

While it may be effective for certain people, collagen powders don't work as a miracle cure. Good nutrition such as foods that are high in Vitamin C, protein, and antioxidants can help naturally support your body's collagen. You can use these everyday foods to help maintain healthy, firm, youthful skin in the long run, in conjunction with healthy lifestyle habits.

Disclaimer: The content on TheHealthSite.com is only for informational purposes. It is not at all professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for any questions regarding your health or a medical condition.