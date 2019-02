Among all the different minerals that are extremely vital to the functioning of the human body, potassium has a very important role. The value of potassium in an adult body is about 45 millimoles (mmol)/kg body weight. While most of this is intracellular, there is also a small amount present in the extracellular fluid. “Apart from being a mineral, it is also an electrolyte and helps carry the much-needed electrical signals to cells. This, in turn,n aids the regulation of nerve and muscle functioning, hydration, and blood pressure; and rebuilds damaged tissue. A deficiency of potassium can thus hamper the body’s functioning in more ways than one. If not addressed in a timely manner, it can even be detrimental to life. The medical term for deficiency of potassium is hypokalemia,” explains Dr M Udaya Kumar Maiya, Medical Director, Portea Medical.

Causes for potassium deficiency

There are several reasons for potassium deficiency. Medications given for conditions such as high blood pressure and heart diseases are diuretics and lead to increased urination – this causes a lack of potassium eventually. Apart from this, potassium deficiency can also be the outcome of excessive vomiting, diarrhoea, and sweating. Other factors that lead to hypokalemia include deficiency of folic acid and health conditions such as congestive heart failure, chronic kidney disease, diabetic ketoacidosis, and primary aldosteronism. Lifestyle factors also influence potassium levels. Although symptoms of a possible deficiency of this mineral may be mild, it is imperative to understand what they are and take preventive action.

Weakness and fatigue

If you have been feeling weak and fatigued every other day, it could indicate a possible potassium deficiency. This is also often the very first sign. Low levels of potassium result in the muscles producing weaker contractions and can affect the way our body uses up other nutrients. All this leads to weakness and fatigue over time.

Muscle cramps

Also known as the sudden, uncontrolled contractions of the muscles, this symptom is a prominent indicator of potassium deficiency. Potassium helps relay signals from the brain to stimulate muscle contractions and also end them eventually. In the absence of sufficient potassium, this process is affected, and we experience more prolonged contractions – and hence, muscle cramps.

Digestive problems

The signals that potassium helps in relaying from the brain to the digestive system help the latter churn and propel food for digestion. This process is affected in the absence of an adequate amount of this mineral and the contractions become weaker. All of this can cause digestive problems including bloating and constipation.

Palpitations

While heart palpitations can be the result of stress or anxiety, they are also linked to potassium deficiency. The flow of potassium in and out of the heart cells regulates heartbeat. When this mineral is not present in sufficient amounts, this flow is altered leading to palpitations. Ringing or a vibrating sensation in the ears is known as the secondary symptom of heart palpitation.

Tingling and numbness

People with potassium deficiency also experience recurrent tingling and numbness called paresthesia. This often occurs in the hands, arms, legs, and feet. This is because low potassium levels weaken nerve signals.

Confusion and brain fog

Lack of potassium can affect normal electrical activity occurring in your brain and may make you suffer from brain fog. It becomes difficult to concentrate and leads to sluggishness.

Extreme thirst and frequent urination

A lack of potassium, which is often accompanied by low sodium levels, hampers the kidneys’ ability to retain water. This leads to frequent urination and the person may feel thirsty often.

Dizziness

If you have experienced dizziness or fainted while working on something or otherwise, it could indicate a lack of potassium. Low levels of potassium not only affect the blood pressure and heartbeat adversely but also lead to low energy production.