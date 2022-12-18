Side Effects of Salt: 9 Dangerous Things Than Can Happen If You Eat Too Much Salt

Side Effects of Salt: 9 Dangerous Things Than Can Happen If You Eat Too Much Salt

Did you know that consuming too much salt can have a serious impact on your health? Read on to know what happens when you consume too much salt.

Our body works depending on two important factors, the food it is being provided with (which acts as a fuel), and the environment it is exposed to (the air which it inhales). Apart from these two, there are many factors, however, the role of the two mentioned above is very important. The food that the body is provided with is required to be filled with all the necessary nutrients that the body needs in order to function properly. Today we are going to talk about one of the main ingredients that almost all foods contain. Any guesses? Yes, we are talking about salt. Salt adds flavor. And, yes, it seems to be almost everywhere. But did you know that excessive consumption of salt can have a serious impact on the body? Yes, ingesting too much salt can have unpleasant effects, both in the short and long term. Let's understand them in this article.

Side Effects of Excessive Consumption of Salt

Too much salt is bad for your body in many ways. From increasing your sodium levels to your chlorine intake, too much salt is not an option for anyone. Here's what excessive salt intake can do to your body:

Water Retention

One of the first things that can happen in your body when you consume too much salt is water retention. This can lead to feeling more bloated and puffy than usual. Why does this happen?

It happens because the kidneys perform the task to maintain a perfect sodium-to-water ratio in the body. In order to do so, it holds on to extra water to compensate for the extra sodium that the body intakes. An increase in sodium intake thus makes the body witness an increase in water retention, resulting in swelling.

Bloating

Too much salt intake can harm your digestive system, leading to serious issues such as indigestion, bloating, etc. Therefore one should make sure to not add a lot of salt to their daily diet. Keeping it simple, with less oil and spices (including salt and sugar) is very important to help the digestive system stay healthy.

Rise In Blood Pressure

Yes, too much salt intake can lead to a spike in your blood sugar levels. This primarily happens because when you consume a salt-rich meal, it can instantly cause a larger blood volume o flow through your blood vessels, and arteries. This may result in a spike in blood pressure.

You may like to read

Increased Thirst

A salty meal can always dehydrate your body, leading to an increase in your body's water requirement. When you eat a salt-rich meal, it can cause your mouth to dry, which leaves you feeling thirsty.

Unusual Side Effects of Eating Too Much Salt

Not only the ones which are mentioned above, but eating too much salt also comes with severe long-term health consequences, such as:

High blood pressure (hypertension) Heart disease Stroke Kidney disease Kidney stones

What Needs To Be Done?

Keeping your diet simple and healthy is very important for your overall health. Remember one small suggestion that experts always give - overconsumption, or excessive intake of salt in a daily diet can strain the heart, blood vessels, and kidneys, leaving them with severe health complications. Therefore one must consume the suggested amount of salt daily. What is the right amount of salt that one should consume daily? According to the experts, an adult is recommended to consume no more than 2,300 milligrams of salt per day.