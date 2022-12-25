Side Effects of Dehydration: What Happens When You Don't Drink Enough Water?

The human body is made up of 55% to about 78% of water. About 73% of the brain is made up of water, and so is the heart. Therefore water plays a very important role in managing our overall health.

At least 3.7 liters of water is required by an adult's body on a daily basis to function properly. Irrespective of the weather, the body is required to be hydrated in order to keep the vital functions of the organs going. But when the body is parched or is not provided with enough liquid, it can lead to dehydration. The condition is marked by the lack of sufficient water in your body, specifically in your cells and blood vessels. Chronic dehydration can lead to a lot of other complications, which are worth noting. Scroll down to understand what really happens to the body when the required amount of water is not provided.

Why Is Water Important For The Body?

The human body is made up of 55% to about 78% of water. About 73% of the brain is made up of water, and so is the heart. And not just the brain, the heart, bones, muscles, skin, and kidneys are all made up of water. Therefore, water intake in the right proportion is very important. If we talk about the benefits of water, then it helps in digestion, keeps the joints healthy, makes saliva, balances the body's chemicals, delivers oxygen to all the body parts, regulates the body temperature, etc. Scroll down to know other aspects of why water is important for the body.

Symptoms You Are Dehydrated

Dehydration can lead to some serious health issues, therefore keeping a good check on the symptoms of the body when it is parched, is very important. The body shows up certain signs and symptoms when it is dehydrated. Check out the ones which can be dangerous to your overall health:

Extremely thirsty Dark yellowish-colored urine Foamy and smelly urine Feeling extremely tired Weak bones Headache Not able to walk properly Sunken eyes Dry mouth, skin, and tongue Brain fogging

What Causes Dehydration?

The above-mentioned are some of the health issues that can hit you when you are not drinking enough water. Therefore, providing a good amount of fluid is very important. Now, it is time to understand what are the other causes (apart from not drinking enough water) that are behind chronic dehydration. Listed below are some of the reasons why you are dehydrated:

Suffering from diarrhoea, which can cause extreme loss of body fluid, Poor heart health can cause extreme sweating, which can lead to excessive loss of body fluid. Also, there are certain medications such as diuretics (water pills) that can lead to increased urination and thus cause dehydration.

Therefore, to avoid all these health complications, one must read the symptoms that the body is showing, and also provide enough fluid to the body on a daily basis.