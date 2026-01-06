Side Effects of Amla: Who Should Avoid Eating Indian Gooseberry

Side Effects of Eating Amla: Amla, also known as Indian Gooseberry, is not just any fruit, but a powerhouse of Ayurvedic benefits that is extremely important for the body to function properly. Rich in vitamin C and antioxidant properties, Amla is great for those dealing with poor hair and skin health. Consuming 1 amla daily can also help maintain blood sugar levels in the body which is great for those who are diagnosed with diabetes.

How to consume Amla daily? As per experts simply incorporating amla into your daily diet in the form of candies, pickles, powder and more is the most effective way to enjoy the goodness of this Ayurvedic fruit.

Side Effects of Consuming Amla: Who Should Avoid Amla?

Even though Amla has a lot of health benefits it may come as a surprise to you that experts suggest some people to actually avoid adding this fruit to their diet. So who should avoid consuming it? According to medical researches presence of bioactive compound in Amla might not suit everyone and some people might be allergic to it. Scroll down to know who all are not supposed to eat Amla daily.

Individuals With High Blood Sugar Levels

People with low blood sugars should avoid the intake of Amla and also if a person has hypoglycameia, there might be more risk factors involved , it is also known to have strong antidiabetic effects which has presence of compounds like polyphenols and antioxidants.

Individuals With Stomach Health Issues

Amla is acidic in nature and can sometimes affect a stomach lining and individuals who have these issues issues like heartburn , bloating and abdominal pain , it is mostly the taste that can trigger the acidity with these symptoms.

Individuals Taking Blood Thinning Medicines

Individuals who stick by blood thinning medications like warfrin, asprin or clopidogrel and if they start consuming Amla it can lead to bleeding , it can lead to prolonged clotting time and will aggravate the blood.

People With Kidney Disorders

Amla , the powerhouse of Vitamin C can even lead to kidney disorders by converting into Oxlate, a compound that is the cause of kidney stones , to be precise it is calcium oxlate stones , if you suffer from any kind of Kidney disorders then you should take care of what you consume and avoid amla as it can spike the risk of causing oxlate stones.

Pregnant and Breastfeeding Woman

Pregnant and breastfeeding woman should specifically be very careful but if you are pregnant , it is okay to consume Amla in moderate amounts but do not consume it in excess as high dosages consumption can lead to gastrointestinal discomfort .

Individuals Suffering From Allergies

For some people Amla might do wonders but for many it could cause a lot of problems that one needs to be vigilant about as it can cause a lot of problems , some of them might be sensitive and could have allergy related to it , if you still want to consume vitamin C rich foods you can try other alternatives that might suit you.

Note: Excessive consumption of Amla is bad for health, however, vitamin C can be included in the diet through several other food sources. Instead of making sudden dietary changes, it is always advisable to consult a healthcare professional. This helps prevent possible allergies or adverse reactions and ensures that what you consume is best suited to your body's needs.

Disclaimer: This article is totally based on information and does have any advice from medical professional.

