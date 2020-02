Wondering whether or not you should take vitamin D and fish oil supplements? This article will solve your dilemma. A group of scientists has backed the claim that vitamin D and fish oil supplements may benefit people.

They revealed that vitamin D supplements can reduce the risk of death from cancer, and omega-3 fatty acid supplements can significantly reduce the odds of heart attack. The scientists came to the conclusion after analysing 13 studies that examined the effects of omega-3 supplements on heart-related outcomes.

The finding appeared in the Journal of the American Heart Association (JAHA) last year.

Health benefits of vitamin D and fish oil

Earlier, one study published in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) had reached the same conclusions. The research linked a one-gram supplement daily of fish oil (which is rich in omega-3 fatty acids) with a 28 percent reduction in heart attacks overall and a 50 percent lower risk of fatal heart attacks. However, they said fish oil did not lower the risk of stroke or cancer.

It also found that those who took daily vitamin D (a dose of 2,000 IU) had a 25 percent drop in the risk of dying from cancer. The researchers observed the participants for a period five years.

The African Americans experienced the most dramatic results when it came to lower heart attack risk after taking omega-3 supplements.

Don’t Overdo it, warns experts

Experts say when it comes to dietary supplements, more is not necessarily better. More can be worse. Mega-dosing on these supplements can have risks, noted the lead author of the NEJM study, JoAnn Manson. She is a professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School.

Health experts also warn that excessive intake of any nutrient can be toxic. Too much vitamin D can increase calcium levels, which can lead to calcinosis (deposits of calcium salts in the kidneys, heart, or lungs) and hypercalcemia (high blood levels of calcium).

The researchers suggested taking vitamin D or fish oil supplements in moderate doses to get their benefits. But they also noted that taking supplements is not enough to stay health and keep diseases at bay. They advises people to also focus on lifestyle improvements, such as exercising regularly and eating healthy.