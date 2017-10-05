Should You Keep A Karwa Chauth Fast If You Have Periods?

According to nutritionist Naini Setalvad, you should not even attempt doing it if you are menstruating.

You must have planned everything for karwa chauth from your clothes to your jewellery. It is an important festival for you and you do not mind fasting for the whole day from sunrise to sunset. After all, you are doing it for the longevity of your husband s life. But staying without food or water the whole day may have damaging repercussions especially if you are not in the best of your health. And according to nutritionistNaini Setalvad, you should not even attempt doing it if you are menstruating.

Is It Ok To Keep Karwa Chauth Fast During Periods?

You need to understand that when you fast your body burns stored sugar for energy. Those reserves will not last very long, since you only store about 100 g of glucose as glycogen in the liver, which will be depleted in the first few hours. The body will then start using muscle tissue in order to make glucose from amino acids. This will also end shortly because it would be a bad idea for the body to eat up all the muscles in order to survive. And as you are already low in energy during your periods, fasting can only make you feel worse. You may experience anything from a headache, dizziness and weakness if you go without food during your periods.

A few tips for you

But if you are hell bound on keeping fast, these tips may help you survive the karwa chauth.

Drink a lot of water before the fast. It is important that you keep yourself hydrated to avoid cramps.

Before you start the fast eat an apple or some nuts. Eating a roti or up can also help you feel satiated and full for longer.

Once you break the fast, you can go back to your normal diet. Here are some more diet tips to observe the karwa chauth fast in a healthy way.

It is easy to get carried away with everyone keeping the karwa chauth fast around you. Recognize the signs of exhaustion and do not ignore them at any cost. Take rest, as getting adequate sleep is a must, especially if you are fasting during your periods or pregnancy. If you are fasting during pregnancy, follow these expert tips.