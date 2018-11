Ghee or clarified butter has always had significance in Indian cuisine for centuries. There’s a reason why our mothers insist on placing that dollop of ghee over varan bhaat or cooking Indian desserts in ghee instead of oil. There are a number of health benefits of ghee. But there are also a lot of misconceptions about ghee consumption. A lot of people who want weight loss, skip ghee entirely from their diets. Then there are some who avoid eating ghee because they think ghee might aggravate their health conditions like diabetes, obesity and high blood pressure. Celeb nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar who has always been a proponent of organic and traditional Indian food answers common FAQs on ghee consumption.

1. I have cholesterol/ high triglycerides/ fatty liver/ blood pressure issues. Can I have ghee?

Yes, totally. Ghee regulates cholesterol by increasing contribution of lipids towards metabolism. Cut back on packaged products like biscuits and avoid alcohol, not ghee. Ghee is safe.

2. I am overweight/ have diabetes/ PCOD. Can I have ghee?

Yes, essential fatty acids like the ones found in ghee help accelerate fat loss and even help regulate blood sugars (reduce the risk of obesity-related diseases). Ghee could help you lose weight.

3. We cook in ghee. Do we need to add an extra teaspoon of ghee on top of that?

That choice would be yours. Ensure that you are getting around 3-6 tsp of ghee per day/ per person. The key is that ghee should enhance the flavour of food and not mask it. Is desi ghee healthier than vanaspati ghee?

4. We cook in oil, Can we add ghee on top before eating?

Yes, you should add ghee.

5. Is the store-bought ghee okay if we can’t make at home?

Yes, but then check if it is from desi cow milk. Patronise ghee from small gaushalas and small women cooperatives over large corporations.

6. If desi cow ghee is not available, can we make ghee from buffalo milk?

Yes, you can. This is better than buying ghee from big brands.

7. Options for those outside India?

Cultured white organic butter or the clarified butter that is sold in health food stores is a good option. Look for free grazing, grass-fed cow milk products.

8. How do we know how much ghee should be added to each meal?

It depends on what you are eating and this information is part of our collective food wisdom. Foods like dal-rice, khichdi, roti-sabzi will require less ghee than puran poli, dal baati, bajra roti, etc. Ask your grandmother if you have any confusion.

Image source: Shutterstock