Should You Eat Fruits At Night If You Are Trying To Lose Weight?

Eating fruits at night is often believed to be a bad idea, especially if you are trying to lose weight. Let's take a look and understand the link!

Late-night cravings can be detrimental to your health, especially sweet cravings! Most of us have an insatiable want for something sweet late at night, and if you're trying to lose weight, you'll most likely turn to fruits to satisfy your desires. While fruits are delicious and nutritious, and better than sugary foods, many people believe that they are bad for your health. Let's find out whether or not it is healthy to eat fruits at night if you are trying to lose weight.

Are Fruits At Night A Good Idea For Weight Loss?

Fruits are loaded with antioxidants, vitamins, minerals, flavonoids, fibre and folate, and many other nutrients. Since people who are on their journey to weight loss are generally on a calorie-deficit diet, fruits can easily be added to their diet plan. But what about eating them at night? Does it make you gain more weight?

Fruits are definitely a better option to satisfy your hunger pangs than a bag of chips! However, there are a few reasons why people say that you shouldn't eat fruits at night.

Digestive Issues

Studies suggest that fruits are high in fructose, which is naturally occurring sugar. Despite being natural, these sugars increase insulin and boost blood sugar levels. Fruits digest faster and reach the small intestine sooner than high-protein, high-carbohydrate, and high-fat meals. As a result, it is best to eat fruits in the evening to avoid upsetting the digestive system, as these sugars are absorbed swiftly and sometimes lead to indigestion.

Ayurveda also suggests that there should be a gap between your meals and fruits as it can have a direct impact on your digestive system. One should have their supper at least 3-4 hours before going to bed. When we combine the two, our bodies digest the fruits first, then the meal. This will cause indigestion and prevent your body from absorbing all the nutrients from the food.

Sleep Issues

According to The National Sleep Foundation, consuming certain foods before bed might disrupt sleep. It is advised that people should avoid eating processed sweets right before going to bed because they can cause energy levels to spike and decrease rapidly. Choosing fresh fruit might be a better alternative but it's best you talk to a nutritionist to avoid complications.

You may like to read