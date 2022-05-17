Should You Drink Water While Eating?

Many people believe that drinking water during meals can increase the risk of digestive problems. But is it true?

"You mustn't drink water while eating" how many times have you heard this phrase every time you try to chug a glass of water during a meal. People believe that drinking water during meals is not the best idea. While some claim that drinking liquids with meals can be bad for your digestion, others suggest that it can lead to drastic health problems. But what could an innocent glass of water with your meal possibly do? Let's find out.

Is Drinking Water During Meals Bad For Your Health?

Did you know that Ayurveda suggests drinking water to quench your thirst every time you have an urge? Some even argue that drinking water before and while eating could lead to health problems. But studies have found that drinking water before your meal, in fact, eases your digestion process.

There is no scientific evidence that suggests that drinking water during a meal is harmful to your health. On the contrary, studies suggest that water does not interfere with digestion or cause weight gain.

Research suggests that people who have shown that drinking beverages high in sugar like milk or juice with your meals might contribute to your total calorie intake and put you at risk of gaining weight. However, there is no evidence regarding the effects of water with meals on weight gain. What studies have found is that consuming at least 500 mL of water 30 minutes before a meal can aid actually weight loss.

As for people who believe that drinking water may dilute stomach acid and digestive enzymes, we have news. A comparative study published in Digestive Diseases and Sciences has found that this claim is completely untrue.

Takeaway

So, if you are still wondering if drinking water during meals is harmful? Then you should know that there is no evidence that suggests that there is a negative impact of drinking water on your health. However, if you feel any sort of discomfort while having water or any other beverage with your meal, it is best that you consult your doctor to know the reason why this might be happening.

