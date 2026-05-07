Should you drink water after eating watermelon? Ayurveda warns of dangerous digestive side effects

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Written By: Satata Karmakar | Published : May 7, 2026 7:00 AM IST
Watermelon is one of the most refreshing summer fruits, packed with lycopene, antioxidants, and essential nutrients that offer several health benefits. Rich in water content, it helps keep the body cool, hydrated, and refreshed during hot weather while also supporting digestion and preventing constipation. The fruit is also known for helping fight free radicals, which may reduce cell damage and inflammation in the body.
However, according to Ayurveda, drinking water immediately after eating watermelon may not be the best idea. Since watermelon already contains a high amount of water, consuming additional water right away may dilute digestive juices in the stomach, potentially affecting digestion and causing discomfort. This can sometimes lead to bloating, indigestion, or stomach upset in sensitive individuals. Here's a closer look at the possible side effects of drinking water after eating watermelon and the Ayurvedic benefits of this summer fruit.
From diarrhea to Indigestion, here are some issues that one may face:
Not only are watermelons sweet and juicy, but they are also loaded with many health benefits that improve your health. Here are some of the health benefits of eating watermelon as per Ayurveda.
Yes, you can eat watermelon on an empty stomach -- it can enhance the absorption of nutrients such as lycopene and vitamins. This also helps in digestion and maximises the hydrating benefits of your stomach. According to Ayurveda, incorporating watermelon on an empty stomach prevents bloating and discomfort that are associated with consuming watermelons after meals.
Disclaimer: Not every dietary tip is meant for everyone. If you have any allergic issues, or dealing with any underlying health conditions, make sure to keep a close check on your diet. Do not make any changes without consulting a doctor or a dietician.
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