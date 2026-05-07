Should you drink water after eating watermelon? Ayurveda warns of dangerous digestive side effects

Is it safe to drink water right after eating watermelon? Ayurveda explains the side effects and the right way to eat this summer fruit.

Written By: Satata Karmakar | Published : May 7, 2026 7:00 AM IST

Should you drink water after eating watermelon? Ayurveda warns of dangerous digestive side effects

Watermelon is one of the most refreshing summer fruits, packed with lycopene, antioxidants, and essential nutrients that offer several health benefits. Rich in water content, it helps keep the body cool, hydrated, and refreshed during hot weather while also supporting digestion and preventing constipation. The fruit is also known for helping fight free radicals, which may reduce cell damage and inflammation in the body.

However, according to Ayurveda, drinking water immediately after eating watermelon may not be the best idea. Since watermelon already contains a high amount of water, consuming additional water right away may dilute digestive juices in the stomach, potentially affecting digestion and causing discomfort. This can sometimes lead to bloating, indigestion, or stomach upset in sensitive individuals. Here's a closer look at the possible side effects of drinking water after eating watermelon and the Ayurvedic benefits of this summer fruit.

Side Effects of Drinking Water After Eating Watermelon

From diarrhea to Indigestion, here are some issues that one may face:

Bloating- Drinking water right after eating watermelon can cause bloating due to the excess water in your body, as the watermelon has already fulfilled the fluid requirement for the hour. Indigestion - Extra water can dilute the digestive juice in your stomach which leads to poor digestion after eating watermelon. Diarrhoea - Excessive water can accelerate too much mobility of the gut leading to stomach upset and diarrhoea. Nutrient Absorption : Dilute stomach acids can disrupt the proper absorption of nutrients from watermelon and other foods you eat. Acid Reflux : When there is increase in water intake in your body it may lead to acid reflux by pushing back the stomach acids in oesophagus, causing heartburn and various discomfort. Electrolyte Imbalance : Too much water consumption can disrupt the body's electrolyte balance that can lead to muscle cramps and weakness

5 Health Benefits of Watermelon According to Ayurveda

Not only are watermelons sweet and juicy, but they are also loaded with many health benefits that improve your health. Here are some of the health benefits of eating watermelon as per Ayurveda.

Keeps You Hydrated- Watermelon contains 90% water that makes it perfect for hydration with almost no calories. A dynamic fruit that helps to prevent dehydration, promotes healthy skin, and keeps you cool. Helps in Blood Sugar Management- Watermelon regulates blood sugar level by helping your kidneys to convert L-citrulline into L-arginine helping to regulate insulin level and protect against diabetes. Aids in Weight Loss: The high water content of watermelon allows you to feel full and reduce appetite aiding in weight loss Helps Prevent Cardiovascular Disease: The rich lycopene content of watermelon helps you to reduce cholesterol level and minimise the risk of heart attack and several other cardiovascular diseases. Decreases Severity of Asthma: Watermelons are also rich in vitamin C that reduces asthma symptoms. Watermelon can also help you to fill 40% of your daily vitamin C requirements.

Is It Good To Eat Watermelon on an Empty Stomach?

Yes, you can eat watermelon on an empty stomach -- it can enhance the absorption of nutrients such as lycopene and vitamins. This also helps in digestion and maximises the hydrating benefits of your stomach. According to Ayurveda, incorporating watermelon on an empty stomach prevents bloating and discomfort that are associated with consuming watermelons after meals.

Disclaimer: Not every dietary tip is meant for everyone. If you have any allergic issues, or dealing with any underlying health conditions, make sure to keep a close check on your diet. Do not make any changes without consulting a doctor or a dietician.

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