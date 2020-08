Brown, in many cases, is better than white. Brown rice and brown bread are cases in point. But can the conclusion be same about brown sugar? A lot has been said and written about the adverse health impacts of having white sugar regularly. But does that make brown sugar a better option? Here, we break down the differences between the two in terms of composition and nutritional value to help you make an informed choice. Also Read - Dear parents, healthy eating habits can protect your child from heart disease later in life

What’s the difference between white sugar and brown sugar?

White and brown sugar are more or less same in terms of composition. However, white sugar is a bit more processed than its whole, unrefined brown counterpart. Brown sugar gets its colour from the molasses added to it while the white version is devoid of this brown concentrated syrup. The process of making refined sugar involves separating sugar crystals from molasses which is formed by heating sugary juice from sugarcane or sugar beet plants. In the unrefined version, the molasses isn't removed from sugar crystals. White sugar can be turned into brown simply by adding molasses to it. While it comes to taste, brown sugar is richer and sweeter and offers a moist, lumpy texture. White sugar, on the other hand, is grainy and dry.

Is there a difference in terms of nutritional value?

Many of us believe that brown sugar is a healthier choice than its white cousin. But the truth is, there is hardly any difference between the two in terms of nutritional value. However, brown sugar has slightly higher quantities of minerals like calcium, iron, and potassium than white sugar, thanks to the molasses it has. In terms of calorie profile, brown sugar is slightly better than white sugar. While one teaspoon (4 grams) of brown sugar gives you 15 calories, the same amount of white sugar comes with 16.3 calories.

The verdict

The nutritional differences between white and brown sugar are so negligible that they hardly make any difference. So, while choosing sugar, let your preference of taste and colour be the guiding factor. But it is important to remember that you should limit sugar intake, irrespective of the type you choose. This is because it is a known culprit behind obesity and other potentially dangerous conditions like diabetes and cardiac ailments.

Culinary uses of white and brown sugar

Meringues, mousses, soufflés, and fluffy baked goods need quite a bit of rising. White sugar is ideal for these recipes. It also lends a neutral flavour to the recipes it is added to. That’s why chefs prefer white sugar for fruit sponges and flavoured pastries. Brown sugar retains moisture in foods and comes with a deep, caramel or toffee-like flavour, thanks to its molasses. So, it’s good for soft baked goods such as fruit and spice cakes, muffins, zucchini bread and homemade beans, chocolate chip cookies. It can also be used in glazes and sauces, such as barbecue sauce.