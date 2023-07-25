Shifting To Veganism? 3 Apps To Help You Embrace A Plant-Based Diet

The vegan diet or 'veganism' has been around since 500 BCE. A plant-based diet that abstains from using animals and animal-based products including dairy, veganism focuses on identifying plant-based alternatives to fuel one's body. While the vegan diet originates from ancient Indian and eastern Mediterranean societies, it has now gained global recognition and is now on a mission to reduce global warming by cutting down our dependence on animal protein.

Not only is veganism good for the environment, but it is also good for the body. According to science, a vegan diet helps in reducing the risk of developing heart disease by lowering cholesterol, cutting the risk of getting certain types of cancer and helping in managing diabetes by lowering A1C levels.

If you too want to shift to veganism, you can take the help of technology in the form of these apps that offer easy vegan recipes and food hacks that can help you make a smooth transition to a sustainable and more responsible diet.

Vegan Recipes and Nutrition

Curated by Edaman, Vegan Recipes and Nutrition is a Vegan recipe app that has gathered the best quality vegan recipes from across the web and presented to users in one beautiful and easy to use app. Just type what you want to eat, and you will get excellent suggestions with amazing photos. This app also presents with unlimited options to create a diet that suits you - be it gluten-free or under 400 calories per serving. Each recipe provides full nutritional analysis and provides consistent nutritional information for every recipe, no matter where it comes from. The app is free to download on iOS and Play Store, to kick-start one's vegan journey.

RoundGlass Living App

Imagine one place with everything one needs to feel their best that's RoundGlass Living. A free science-backed wellness app for those taking their first steps to a healthier lifestyle. RoundGlass Living provides guided information on how to embrace plant-based diets without skimping on taste and nutrition, shared by international vegan chefs such as Shenarri Freeman and J L Fields. The recipes are a blend of Western styles and Indian staple ingredients. The app also offers an "ingredients encyclopaedia" which lists almost 200 ingredients used in Indian and international cuisines, their medicinal properties, how to cook them, other ingredients they pair the best with etc. In addition to embracing a plant-based diet, the app also encourages users to live a life rich in wellbeing. A life which has movement, meditation, mindfulness and gratitude for the community and the planet. It inspires the users to go start their journey of 'Wholistic Wellbeing', where the app will be like a coach guiding them. Download RoundGlass Living on iOS and Playstore to enjoy a complete ecosystem of wellness.

21-Day Vegan Kickstart

If you're looking for a short challenge, then this app is the answer you're looking for. Backed by decades of research, 21-Day Vegan Kickstart is a must-have recipe app designed by nutrition experts that puts together the healthiest diet to support your wellbeing journey. This app helps you source ethical recipes, creates meal plans and grocery lists and provides nutrition tips as well to give you a well-rounded encouragement in the area of starting your plant-based diet journey. This app is available in iOS and Playstore for a quick download.

As the vegan movement continues to grow, you too may want to give it a try and do something that benefits your and your community's wellbeing. You can start your vegan journey from apps or from a physical restaurant. Let's make more responsible and sustainable choices every day to ensure a safer future for the planet and its people.

